The buzz across the primary market is gaining momentum. CSM Technologies is the third key mainboard issue that opened this week.

The company, which operates in the Government Technology (GovTech) and digital transformation space, has opened its public issue today (June 24). Does the IPO offer enough value, or is it better to wait for post-listing performance?

Let’s take a look at the key details every investor should know before subscribing the issue-

Key IPO details at a glance

CSM Technologies has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 107-113 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 132 shares and thereafter in multiples of 132 shares.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares. This means that the proceeds will go directly to the company rather than existing shareholders.

Particulars Details Price Band Rs 107-113 per share Lot Size 132 shares Issue Type Fresh Issue Issue Size 1.29 crore equity shares IPO Opens June 24, 2026 IPO Closes June 29, 2026 Expected Listing July 2, 2026 Listing Venue NSE & BSE

The company has already raised funds from anchor investors by allotting 17.70 lakh shares at Rs 113 apiece. Among the anchor investors are Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC-Touchstone and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.

Where will the money be used?

Taking about the fund utilisation of the company, a significant portion of the proceeds will be used to support future growth plans.

Part of the funds will be utilised for working capital requirements, while another portion will go toward repayment of existing borrowings.

Furthermore, the company also positioned funds for inorganic growth opportunities. This includes acquisitions and strategic initiatives.

CSM Technologies IPO: GMP up 3% on Day 1

At present, CSM Technologies IPO GMP stands at around Rs 4 per share.

In the unofficial market, based on the upper price band of Rs 113, the estimated listing price works out to approximately Rs 117. This translates to an upside potential of around 3.5%.

However, it is also important to understand that GMP is not the official listing price. It is unofficial and fluctuates based on market sentiment.

A company focused on the GovTech opportunity

CSM Technologies founded in 1998 focuses on providing digital transformation solutions This is particularly for government departments and regulated industries.

Furthermore, the company’s business model revolves around developing and implementing technology platforms that help improve governance and operational efficiency.

CSM Technologies IPO: What are analysts saying?

Brokerage views on the CSM Technologies IPO remain mixed.

SBI Securities has taken a cautious stance. The brokerage said, “CSM Technologies operates in the high-entry-barrier GovTech space, providing mission-critical digital transformation and e-governance platforms to government and regulated sectors.”

It further noted that the company has a stronger margin profile and benefits from long-term digital infrastructure spending trends.

However, SBI Securities also highlighted concerns around receivables and cash conversion. The brokerage observed that receivable days have increased significantly and may remain elevated over the next few years.

As a result, SBI Securities stated, “Hence, we assign a ‘Neutral’ rating to the issue and prefer to track its performance for few quarters post listing.”

Anand Rathi, on the other hand, has a more constructive view.

The brokerage said, “CSM Technologies, with a strong market share in the industry valued at 41.6x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band) is valued fairly.”

It further added, “Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing for long-term gains.”

What investors need to know

CSM Technologies offers investors exposure to India’s growing GovTech and digital transformation theme. The company operates in a specialised segment with long-term growth potential, but concerns around receivables and cash-flow conversion continue to remain key watchpoints.

Disclaimer: The details regarding the CSM Technologies IPO, including brokerage ratings and grey market premium (GMP) indications, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest. Initial public offerings involve significant market risks, including liquidity constraints and post-listing volatility. Readers are strongly advised to verify all financial data and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.