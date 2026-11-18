Agrochemical manufacturer Crystal Crop Protection’s initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Wednesday, November 18. The company aims to raise Rs 456 crore through the offer, which will close on Friday, November 20.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 259 to Rs 272. Here is all you need to know about the IPO:

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Offer size and lead managers

The company aims to raise Rs 455.49 crore through the offer. This comprises a fresh component of Rs 355 crore. Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Crystal Crop Protection, will offload 37.03 lakh shares worth Rs 100.71 crore through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Advertisement

IIFL Capital Services, DAM Capital Advisors, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the merchant bankers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is acting as its registrar.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Lot size

Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot, comprising 55 shares, translating into Rs 14,960. The upper cap for has been set at 13 lots. For small-high net worth investors (HNIs), the lower limit is set at 14 lots, while they can bid for a maximum of 66 lots.

Big-HNIs need to apply for a minimum of 67 lots, translating to an investment of Rs 10,02,230, in order to participate.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Subscription timeline

Crystal Crop Protection’s IPO opened for public subscription on November 18 and will close its bidding window on November 20. Anchor bidding took place on November 17. Its share allotment process is expected to wrap up by November 23.

Participants are likely to be credited with their shares and refunds by November 25, and the company is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on November 26.