Coimbatore-based waste recycling and value-added manufacturing company Eswari Global Metal Industries filed draft documents for an initial public offer with the market regulator.

The issue will be a mix of fresh issuance of equity and offer from sale. The fresh issuance will be of Rs 500 crore, while the existing shareholders will sell 13.21 million shares in the offer for sale. The company has not disclosed the value of its offer for sale and total issue size.

Existing shareholders C Bharanikumar, Pradeep Chandrasekaran, Prasath Chandrasekaran, Sabarinathan Anbalagan, Hari Sudan A, Nithin Arumugam, P Anbalagan, P Arumugam and Palaniappan Ramalingam will share their stake in the offer for sale.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors will be the book running lead managers of the issue.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 100 crore. If completed, this will reduce the fresh issue size.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 150 crore will be utilised for part-financing the capital expenditure requirements of the company towards expansion of phase 2 of its manufacturing facility situated at Mundra, Gujarat.

The remaining Rs 250 crore can be utilized for prepayment or re-payment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, investment in their subsidiaries, for pre-payment/ re-payment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.