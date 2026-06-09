CMR Green Tech IPO shares are all set to list on the bourses tomorrow, June 10. The shares of the company are expected to list at a premium to their issue price, as the stock price in the grey market is changing hands at a higher price. CMR Green Tech was trading at a GMP of Rs 260, implying a premium of 35.42% from its issue price of Rs 192 per share.

However, it is important for readers to note that GMP is an unofficial metric to determine the listing price and fluctuates based on market mood and sentiment. The actual listing price can be very different.

CMR Green Technologies saw a strong investor response and a whopping subscription of 127.04 times at a time when primary markets are dry.

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Issue Size, BRLM and GMP

The IPO raised Rs 630.88 crore from investors via the offer-for-sale route. It is issuing 3.29 crore shares at a face value of Rs 2 each.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are working as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

The IPO opened for bidding on June 3 and closed on June 5. Eligible beneficiaries were allotted the shares on June 8, while refunds and credits of shares took place on June 9.

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Subscription snapshot

The initial public offering saw overwhelming investor demand, garnering bids for over 292 crore equity shares in comparison to its request for 2.3 crore shares. When the bidding period concluded, the total subscription was recorded at 127.04 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 270.46 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 172.35times

Retail Investors: 27.03 times

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Expert take

“We do not expect a sudden inflexion in profitability. What we do expect is steady compounding revenue growth driven by new capacity, gradual product mix enrichment toward liquid metal and billets, which approximately doubles the serviceable, the management’s willingness and flexibility to add-on new metals and products once they’re proven scalable, and a long tail of optionality from carbon credit monetisation,” said Choksey Research in an IPO report. It has given the IPO a ‘Subscribe’ rating.

ALSO READ Why has Nomura hiked Titan target price despite a 100 bps margin hit?

Another brokerage house, Anand Rathi Research, said, “Overall, CMR Green is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing shift toward sustainable metal recycling, supported by market leadership, scale advantages, product diversification, and favourable industry dynamics.. Hence, we assign a Subscribe-long-term rating for the issue.”