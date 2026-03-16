The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO will open for investors to bid on March 20 and will end on March 24. The company wants to raise Rs 1,842.12 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares, which means all the raised money will go to the bank of promoters and other selling shareholders. The company set the issue price band between Rs 163 – 172 per equity share.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Central Mine Planning IPO shares is expected to be finalised on March 25, while the listing on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, is likely to be on March 30, as per the tentative schedule.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO: GMP

The shares of Central Mine Planning were trading at a price of Rs 193, hinting at a premium of 12.2% from the upper price band. This translates to a gain of Rs 1,680 on a single lot.

However, investors should be aware that the grey market is an unofficial place where shares change hands illegally.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO: Lot size

The retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of one lot that contains 80 shares, amounting to Rs 13,760. The lot size investment for a small NII is 15 lots of 1,200 shares, aggregating to Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 73 lots of 5,840 shares, totalling to Rs 10 lakh.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO: Book runner and registrar

IDBI Capital Markets Services is working as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

About Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) offers consultancy and support services across the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design.

Incorporated in 1974, the company’s services also include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, specialised technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry and other minerals. They are one of the largest coal and mineral consultancy companies in India, with a market share of 61% in FY25, and are the preferred consultant for Coal India.