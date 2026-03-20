Central Mine Planning GMP, Subscription Status Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) will open for subscription today, March 20. As a subsidiary of Coal India, CMPDI operates in the consultancy and planning space for mining projects.

Central Mine Planning IPO Key IPO details Price Band Rs 163–172 per share GMP 2% IPO Allotment date March 25 Listing date March 30

But what should investors really look at before applying? Here are the 5 key factor to watch –

1. Offer structure: The company plans to raise around Rs 1,842 crore through this public offering. The entire issue is an offer for sale (OFS). This in simple terms means that the existing shareholders, mainly the promoter, are selling their stake. The company itself will not receive any funds from this issue.

2. Price band: The price band has been fixed between Rs 163-172 per share. Investors will have to apply for a minimum of 80 shares, which means a basic investment of Rs 13,760 at the upper price band. The issue will remain open for three days and close on March 24.

3. Anchor investors: Ahead of the IPO opening, the company has already raised Rs 469.7 crore from anchor investors. Shares were allotted to these investors at Rs 172 per share, which is the upper end of the price band.

4. Allotment: The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 25. After this, shares are likely to be credited to investors Demat accounts, while refunds will be processed for those who do not receive allotment.

5. Listing: The stock is expected to list on both the NSE and BSE on March 30.

Live Updates

Central Mine Planning Opens for Subscription Live: Follow Live Coverage on Central Mine Planning GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment, Listing Date and More