LIVE: CMPDI IPO opens today: From price band to allotment, analyst view – 5 ‘must know’ details before subscribing
Central Mine Planning GMP Live, Central Mine Planning Open for Subscription Live Updates: CMPDI IPO opens today with a Rs 163–172 price band — review 5 key factors before subscribing; apply now before March 24!
But what should investors really look at before applying? Here are the 5 key factor to watch –
1. Offer structure: The company plans to raise around Rs 1,842 crore through this public offering. The entire issue is an offer for sale (OFS). This in simple terms means that the existing shareholders, mainly the promoter, are selling their stake. The company itself will not receive any funds from this issue.
2.Price band: The price band has been fixed between Rs 163-172 per share. Investors will have to apply for a minimum of 80 shares, which means a basic investment of Rs 13,760 at the upper price band. The issue will remain open for three days and close on March 24.
3.Anchor investors: Ahead of the IPO opening, the company has already raised Rs 469.7 crore from anchor investors. Shares were allotted to these investors at Rs 172 per share, which is the upper end of the price band.
4.Allotment: The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 25. After this, shares are likely to be credited to investors Demat accounts, while refunds will be processed for those who do not receive allotment.
5.Listing: The stock is expected to list on both the NSE and BSE on March 30.
Live Updates
Central Mine Planning Opens for Subscription Live: Follow Live Coverage on Central Mine Planning GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment, Listing Date and More
09:58 (IST)
20 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning Subscription Status, GMP Live: SBI Securities’ outlook on CMPDI IPO
"CMPDI is one of the largest coal & mineral consultancy companies in India (61% market share as of FY25). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary and preferred consultant of Coal India Ltd. Going ahead, the company aims to diversify its portfolio by expanding into critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other non-coal resources. Historically, the company has recorded Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23.2%/48.2%/49.9% respectively over the FY23-FY25 period. At the upper price band of Rs 172, the issue is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 18.4x/13.3x respectively based on post-issue capital," said SBI Securities in its outlook
09:36 (IST)
20 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning Subscription Status, GMP Live: Lot size and investment details
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, which consists of 80 shares. For those applying under the non-institutional category, the minimum requirement is significantly higher, depending on the investor category.
09:07 (IST)
20 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning Subscription Status, GMP Live: Subscription window and key timeline
The IPO opens for bidding on March 20 and will remain available for three days, closing on March 24. Since markets remain shut over the weekend, investors will not be able to place bids on March 21 and 22.
Post subscription, the share allotment is expected to be finalised by March 25. Refunds and credit of shares to successful bidders are likely to be completed by March 27. The company is tentatively scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on March 30.
08:51 (IST)
20 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning Subscription Status, GMP Live: Issue size and structure explained
The IPO aims to raise around Rs 1,842 crore, with the promoter Coal India selling a total of 10.71 crore equity shares. Since this is a complete offer for sale, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder rather than the company.
08:39 (IST)
20 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning Subscription Status, GMP Live: Issue opens for subscription today
The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute will open for subscription today. The issue, comes entirely as an offer for sale, meaning the company itself will not receive any funds from the listing.