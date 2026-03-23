The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute IPO has entered its second day today, March 23. The issue will be closed on March 24. The company aims to raise Rs 1,842.12 crore entirely through an OFS (offer for sale). The price band is between Rs 163 and Rs 172 per equity share.
Central Mine Planning IPO
Key IPO details
Price band
Rs 163–172 per share
GMP
0.9%
Total subscription on Day 01
0.07 times
Allotment date
March 25
Listing date
March 30
CMPDI IPO: Allotment and listing
The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on March 25, while the listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on March 30, as per the tentative schedule.
CMPDI IPO: Reservation
The issue includes a reservation of up to 53.55 lakh shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 8 to the issue price.
CMPDI IPO: Book manager and registrar
IDBI Capital Markets Services is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue.
CMPDI IPO: Expert take
The strong parentage of Coal India strengthens CMPDI’s operations further, enabling the company to deliver high-quality, reliable, and efficient solutions while maintaining leadership in the coal and mining consultancy space.
“At the upper price band, the company is valued at a PE of 21.5x based on its FY26 annualised earnings and market capitalisation of Rs 12,280.8 crore post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.
Live Updates
CMPDI IPO Day 02 LIVE: Check subscription status, GMP today, price band, and listing date
07:52 (IST)
23 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Expert's take on IPO
"Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is a government-backed mining consultancy with a strong 61% market share. The company operates across the entire mining lifecycle and benefits from high entry barriers, strong parentage, and long-standing government relationships. It has delivered robust financial performance, with 23% revenue CAGR, healthy EBITDA margins of 40%, and zero debt, reflecting strong operational efficiency," said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets.
The company offers mine planning and design solutions for both open-pit and underground mining operations across minerals such as coal, lignite, bauxite and manganese. Its services include feasibility studies, technology and equipment selection, optimised mine design layouts, production and equipment scheduling, and resource optimisation through the use of advanced mine planning software and geotechnical tools.
06:48 (IST)
23 Mar 2026
Central Mine Planning IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: About CMPDI
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) is a multidisciplinary organisation offering a comprehensive suite of consulting and technical services across the entire value chain of coal and mineral exploration, mine planning, and design. As a key consulting partner to Coal India Limited and the Ministry of Coal, CMPDI has established a strong reputation supported by its diverse client base and long-standing industry presence.