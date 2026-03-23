The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute IPO has entered its second day today, March 23. The issue will be closed on March 24. The company aims to raise Rs 1,842.12 crore entirely through an OFS (offer for sale). The price band is between Rs 163 and Rs 172 per equity share.

Central Mine Planning IPO Key IPO details Price band Rs 163–172 per share GMP 0.9% Total subscription on Day 01 0.07 times Allotment date March 25 Listing date March 30

CMPDI IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on March 25, while the listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on March 30, as per the tentative schedule.

CMPDI IPO: Reservation

The issue includes a reservation of up to 53.55 lakh shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 8 to the issue price.

CMPDI IPO: Book manager and registrar

IDBI Capital Markets Services is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

CMPDI IPO: Expert take

The strong parentage of Coal India strengthens CMPDI’s operations further, enabling the company to deliver high-quality, reliable, and efficient solutions while maintaining leadership in the coal and mining consultancy space.

“At the upper price band, the company is valued at a PE of 21.5x based on its FY26 annualised earnings and market capitalisation of Rs 12,280.8 crore post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.

Live Updates

CMPDI IPO Day 02 LIVE: Check subscription status, GMP today, price band, and listing date