Go to Live Updates

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live Updates: One of the much-awaited PSU debuts on D’Street – Coal India arm, CMPDI will be hitting D-Street today, March 30. The GMP indicates that the issue will be listed at par with the issue price. The GMP has fallen to 3% from 13% it was fetching on March 16.

CMPDI IPOKey Details
Issue priceRs 172 per share
Subscription1.05 times
GMP3%
Issue sizeRs 1,842.12 crore
Allotment dateMarch 25

CMPDI IPO: Entirely an offer for sale

CMPDI’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale. This means that the company will not receive any money raised through the IPO. The money will be going to shareholders from the offloading of the stake. The issue price was fixed at Rs 172 per equity share. The issue attracted over 8.41 lakh bids, compared to 7.97 lakh bids offered.

CMPDI IPO: Book runner and registrar

IDBI Capital Markets Services was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

About Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute was incorporated in 1975 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India. 

It is a multidisciplinary organisation and a leading player in the Indian mining consultancy sector, commanding a 61% market share in FY25 and holding Mini Ratna (Category I) status. 

CMPDI provides a comprehensive suite of consultancy and support services spanning the entire mining lifecycle, from initial geological exploration and resource evaluation to mine planning, environmental management, geomatics, and mine closure.

Live Updates

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing LIVE: Check here live coverage on CMPDI IPO listing, GMP, share price, price band, review

06:40 (IST) 30 Mar 2026

CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Industry expanding structurally

India’s mining consultancy sector sits at an inflection point, driven by a combination of rising energy demand, aggressive coal production targets, and a strategic push toward critical minerals. The industry, though niche, is structurally expanding, supported by policy-led initiatives such as the 1.5 BT coal production roadmap, commercial mining auctions, and the National Critical Minerals Mission.

06:17 (IST) 30 Mar 2026

CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Anand Rathi Research on IPO valuation

"At the upper price band, the company is valued at a PE of 21.5x based on its FY26 annualised earnings and market cap of Rs 1,22,808 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long-term” rating to the IPO," said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.

06:00 (IST) 30 Mar 2026

CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Firm's clientele

The company’s client portfolio includes organisations such as Adani Enterprises, along with several other public and private sector participants in the mining and mineral exploration industry. The company has witnessed steady growth in its client base over the years, increasing from 38 clients as of March 31, 2023, to 52 clients as of March 31, 2024, 61 clients as of March 31, 2025, and 76 clients as of December 31, 2025.