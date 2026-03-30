Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live Updates: One of the much-awaited PSU debuts on D’Street – Coal India arm, CMPDI will be hitting D-Street today, March 30. The GMP indicates that the issue will be listed at par with the issue price. The GMP has fallen to 3% from 13% it was fetching on March 16.

CMPDI IPO Key Details Issue price Rs 172 per share Subscription 1.05 times GMP 3% Issue size Rs 1,842.12 crore Allotment date March 25

CMPDI IPO: Entirely an offer for sale

CMPDI’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale. This means that the company will not receive any money raised through the IPO. The money will be going to shareholders from the offloading of the stake. The issue price was fixed at Rs 172 per equity share. The issue attracted over 8.41 lakh bids, compared to 7.97 lakh bids offered.

CMPDI IPO: Book runner and registrar

IDBI Capital Markets Services was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

About Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute was incorporated in 1975 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India.

It is a multidisciplinary organisation and a leading player in the Indian mining consultancy sector, commanding a 61% market share in FY25 and holding Mini Ratna (Category I) status.

CMPDI provides a comprehensive suite of consultancy and support services spanning the entire mining lifecycle, from initial geological exploration and resource evaluation to mine planning, environmental management, geomatics, and mine closure.

Live Updates

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing LIVE: Check here live coverage on CMPDI IPO listing, GMP, share price, price band, review