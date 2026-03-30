LIVE: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute listing today – GMP signals caution
CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing Live | Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO GMP Live Updates: CMPDI lists on exchanges today; GMP signals a cautious debut near issue price. Track live updates and decide your next investment move!
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live Updates: One of the much-awaited PSU debuts on D’Street – Coal India arm, CMPDI will be hitting D-Street today, March 30. The GMP indicates that the issue will be listed at par with the issue price. The GMP has fallen to 3% from 13% it was fetching on March 16.
CMPDI IPO
Key Details
Issue price
Rs 172 per share
Subscription
1.05 times
GMP
3%
Issue size
Rs 1,842.12 crore
Allotment date
March 25
CMPDI IPO: Entirely an offer for sale
CMPDI’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale. This means that the company will not receive any money raised through the IPO. The money will be going to shareholders from the offloading of the stake. The issue price was fixed at Rs 172 per equity share. The issue attracted over 8.41 lakh bids, compared to 7.97 lakh bids offered.
CMPDI IPO: Book runner and registrar
IDBI Capital Markets Services was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies was the registrar of the issue.
It is a multidisciplinary organisation and a leading player in the Indian mining consultancy sector, commanding a 61% market share in FY25 and holding Mini Ratna (Category I) status.
CMPDI provides a comprehensive suite of consultancy and support services spanning the entire mining lifecycle, from initial geological exploration and resource evaluation to mine planning, environmental management, geomatics, and mine closure.
Live Updates
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price, IPO Listing LIVE: Check here live coverage on CMPDI IPO listing, GMP, share price, price band, review
06:40 (IST)
30 Mar 2026
CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Industry expanding structurally
India’s mining consultancy sector sits at an inflection point, driven by a combination of rising energy demand, aggressive coal production targets, and a strategic push toward critical minerals. The industry, though niche, is structurally expanding, supported by policy-led initiatives such as the 1.5 BT coal production roadmap, commercial mining auctions, and the National Critical Minerals Mission.
06:17 (IST)
30 Mar 2026
CMPDI Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Anand Rathi Research on IPO valuation
"At the upper price band, the company is valued at a PE of 21.5x based on its FY26 annualised earnings and market cap of Rs 1,22,808 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long-term” rating to the IPO," said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.
The company’s client portfolio includes organisations such as Adani Enterprises, along with several other public and private sector participants in the mining and mineral exploration industry. The company has witnessed steady growth in its client base over the years, increasing from 38 clients as of March 31, 2023, to 52 clients as of March 31, 2024, 61 clients as of March 31, 2025, and 76 clients as of December 31, 2025.