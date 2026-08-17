Big listing gains today – Dhoot Transmission has listed at a premium of 37%, changing hands at Rs 1,193.80 on the BSE as against the issue price of Rs 871 per equity share.

Apart from Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics has listed at Rs 980 on the NSE, which is a premium of 21.44% to the issue price. It had set the issue price at Rs 807 a share.

Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics opened their IPO subscriptions on the same date, August 10, and both IPOs closed on August 12.

Dhoot Transmission raised Rs 3,066.89 crore while the other company garnered Rs 939.70 crore. Both issues were a combination of fresh shares and offer for sale.

The allotment for IPOs was finalised on August 13.

Dhoot Transmission included a reservation of up to 75,853 shares for employees, which was offered at a discount of Rs 80 to the issue price. While the other issue included a reservation of 20,520 shares for employees, offered at a discount of Rs 76 to the issue price.

About Dhoot Transmission

Dhoot Transmission is one of India’s leading electrical and electronics (E&E) companies engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and non-automotive applications.

Incorporated in April 1998, the company offers a diversified product portfolio comprising wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors and electronic controllers, automotive switches, terminals, connectors, and power supply cords, catering to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms.

About Molbio Diagnostics

Molbio Diagnostics is a global point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of rapid diagnostic solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Incorporated in October 2000, the company has developed its proprietary ‘Truenat’ platform, a portable, battery-operated PCR-based molecular diagnostics system designed for resource-limited settings, offering accurate test results within an hour.

Molbio offers molecular testing solutions for over 30 diseases through 43 diagnostic assays, including tuberculosis (TB), COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis B & C, and HPV.