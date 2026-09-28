If you placed a bid for the ArMee Infotech initial public offering, which opened on September 23 and closed on September 25, you should check whether you have been allotted the shares. The allotment process is expected to be finalised on September 28, while the company is expected to hit the exchanges on September 30.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 350 to Rs 375.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

ArMee Infotech IPO: How to check allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ ARMEE INFOTECH LIMITED’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘ ARMEE’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar, ‘Cameo Corporate Services’

Select ‘Armee Infotech’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

ArMee Infotech IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Armee Infotech IPO saw healthy investor participation, as the issue received an overall subscription of 2.44 times. Here’s a segment-wise breakdown of the subscription

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.99 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 2.09 times

Retail Investors: 2.47 times

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP

In the unlisted markets, shares of Armee Infotech are trading at a premium of Rs 6, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 318, based on the upper end of the price band. This suggests gains of 1.6% per share and a profit of Rs 240 per lot.

However, it is important to note that GMP is not an official metric to determine the listing price and fluctuates based on market mood and sentiment.

ArMee Infotech IPO details

The public issue of ArMee Infotech was open for public bidding from September 23 to September 25, with the company aiming to raise Rs 300 crore via the issuance of 80 lakh fresh equity shares.

The issue is being managed by Khandwala Securities, and Cameo Corporate is acting as the registrar. After the allotment process is wrapped up, Armee Infotech is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on September 30.