scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Arkade Developers files papers with Sebi for Rs 430-crore IPO

The company’s maiden public issue is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Written by PTI
The company has fixed a price band for the IPO at Rs 418-441 per share.
Proceeds from the issue will be used for the company's ongoing and upcoming projects and funding acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes. (IE)

Real estate player Arkade Developers Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 430 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company’s maiden public issue is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Also Read

Proceeds from the issue will be used for the company’s ongoing and upcoming projects and funding acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Arkade Developers is a fast-growing real estate development company with a significant presence in Mumbai.

As of July, it has developed 1.8 million square feet of residential property, including through partnership entities in which Arkade holds the majority stake.

Also Read

The Mumbai-based Arkade Developer’s revenue in FY23, FY22 and FY21 stood at Rs 224.01 crore, Rs 237.18 crore, and Rs 113.18 crore, respectively.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

More Stories on
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 19:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS