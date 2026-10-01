Real estate advisory firm Anarock Property Consultants has filed its draft red herring prospectus(DRHP) with SEBI for its initial public offering of Rs 1,000 crore. The book-build issue comprises a fresh component of Rs 550 crore, and shareholders will offload shares aggregating to Rs 450 crore through the offer-for-sale route.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, and 360 One WAM have been appointed as the merchant bankers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is acting as its registrar. The Mumbai-based company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 110 crore prior to the filing of its RHP. If undertaken, the amount shall be deducted from the fresh issue.

Anarock Property Consultants IPO: Utilisation of proceeds

The company aims to raise Rs 550 crore via issuance of fresh equity shares. Of this, it plans to deploy proceeds worth Rs 80 crore for investment in AI augmentation and technology services for certain business lines, Rs 25 crore for technology solutions through Anarock Channel Partner, and Rs 15 crore for technology services through the same.

Anarock Property plans to deploy capital worth Rs 89.5 crore for strengthening and expanding its business, and Rs 148 crore for funding the DSP acquisition. The remaining amount shall be utilised for acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Anarock Property Consultants IPO: Key risks

The issue is vulnerable to several risks, some of which include cyclicality of the real estate sector, revenue generation from four major clients, delays in transactions and contracts, and channel-partner dependency.

Additionally, risks pertaining to DSP Design Acquisition, increasing reliance on artificial intelligence, third-party technology dependence, and interruption in statutory and regulatory permits may affect the company’s cash flow.

Anarock Property Consultants IPO: FY26 result

For FY26, Anarock Property Consultants posted its restated consolidated profit at Rs 93.2 crore, up 53% year-on-year from Rs 60.7 crore reported during the same period the previous year. Its consolidated revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 882 crore, advancing around 34% YoY as compared to Rs 659 crore reported in FY25.

About the company

Anarock Property Consultants is a Mumbai-based independent real estate advisory and services firm. The company provides real estate solutions to a diversified range of clients, including real estate developers, corporate occupiers, retail brands, government bodies, financial institutions, private equity funds, sovereign funds and other institutional investors.