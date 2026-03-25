Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today, March 24. It is a mainboard issue. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the IPO that every investor needs to know –

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Timeline investors need to track

The IPO will remain open for bidding from March 24 to March 27. Once the subscription window closes, the allotment process is expected to be finalised by March 30.

Furthermore, the shares are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on April 2.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Price band and issue size

For this mainboard issue, the company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 201-212 per share.

At the upper end, the issue aims to raise around Rs 440 crore. Investors applying for the IPO will have to bid within this range.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: A fresh issue

One key aspect of this IPO is its structure. The issue is completely a fresh issue of shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

This means that all the money raised will go directly to the company, instead of existing shareholders selling their stake.

Where the funds will be used

Now talking of the fund utilisation, the funds raised from the IPO will mainly be used to meet working capital requirements.

Apart from this, a portion will also go towards general corporate purposes.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: GMP

The shares are trading at a grey market premium of Rs 6. This translates to roughly a 3% gain over the upper price band.

However, it is important to note that GMP is unofficial and fluctuates based on market sentiment.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Business model and market presence

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar operates in the food processing space. It focuses mainly on basmati rice and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The company serves both domestic and export markets, with a notable presence in regions like the Middle East. It runs processing units in Punjab and Haryana, which are key hubs for rice production in India.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Key players of the issue

The book-running lead managers to this IPO are Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services. KFIN Technologies is the registrar to the offer.