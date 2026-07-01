The share of Advit Jewels was listed at a premium of 37% to the issue price at Rs 188.90 on the NSE. On the other hand, the shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism are listed for a discount of 15.7% at Rs 681 on the NSE.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism: Key details

Waterways Leisure Tourism opened its issue for bidding on June 23 and closed on June 25. The company set the issue price at Rs 808 per equity share. The company raised Rs 585 crore via an entirely fresh issue of 0.72 crore shares.

Advit Jewels: Key details

The Advit Jewels IPO also opened on the same day and closed on June 25. It was also entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The company raised Rs 165.16 crore. The issue price was set at Rs 138 per equity share.

Book runner and registrar

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Centrum Capital is working as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Advit Jewels: Holani Consultants worked as the book-running manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

Objectives of the IPOs

Waterways Leisure Tourism: The proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 480 crores will be paid towards deposits, lease rental, and monthly lease payments of its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Private Limited (Baycruise IFSC), while the remaining proceeds will be used for General Corporate Purposes.

Advit Jewels: The company raised money for its operating capital needs and debt repayment. A substantial portion of the total float, which is Rs 65 crore, will be allocated towards raw materials, work-in-progress, finished goods, and trade receivables.

Additionally, Advit Jewels would use Rs 65 crore to pay back its outstanding debts. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.