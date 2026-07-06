Aastha Spintex was listed for a discount of 4.4% at Rs 130 on the NSE. The stock has debuted at the same price on the BSE as well. The company had set the issue price of Rs 136 per equity share.

Aastha Spintex IPO: Key details

The company raised Rs 170 crore via going public and offered 1.25 crore fresh shares. It was opened for subscription on June 29 and closed on July 1. The allotment was finalised on July 02.

Aastha Spintex IPO: Subscription status

The IPO was subscribed 4.42 times overall, with the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion leading with a demand of 8.29 times. The retail investors booked the issue to a total of 2.54 times. The QIBs subscribed to the IPO 3.59 times.

Aastha Spintex IPO: Financial performance

For Q3FY26, the company reported a total income of Rs 314.02 crores and a net profit of Rs 17.56 crores. For the whole of FY25, total income came in at Rs 352.17 crores with a net profit of Rs 22.92 crores.

Aastha Spintex IPO: Lot size & investment

Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 1 lot (110 shares) for a total investment of ₹14,960 at the upper price band.

Objective of IPO

The company aims to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes through raised money.

BRLM and registrar

BOI Merchant Bankers was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

About Aastha Spintex

Aastha Spintex is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns and cotton bales.

Incorporated in 2013, the company’s cotton bales are utilised both for captive production of cotton yarns and for supply to other spinning units and the cotton yarns produced are used in both knitting and weaving applications, catering to a wide spectrum of end-use segments and products. It includes denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.