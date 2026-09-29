If you have placed a bid for the A-One Steel IPO and are awaiting your subscription status, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 29, while its listing is scheduled for October 1.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 385 to Rs 405.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

A-One Steels IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ A-ONE Steels India’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘AONESTEELS’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar, Bigshare Services.

Select ‘A-ONE Steels’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

A-One Steels IPO: Subscription snapshot

The steel manufacturer’s IPO saw active investor interest as, by the end of the bidding window, its overall subscription stood at 11.61 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 7.30 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 24.51 times

Retail Investors: 8.64 times

A-One Steels IPO grey market activity

The grey market premium (GMP) for A-ONE Steels IPO is currently around Rs 31, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 436, based on the upper end of the price band. This translates to a potential gain of around 7.65% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

A-One Steels IPO details

The public issue of A-ONE Steels opened for public bidding on September 24 and closed on September 28. It’s a book-build issue of Rs 405 crore, comprising a fresh component of Rs 355 crore and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 50 crore.

The issue is being managed by PL Capital Markets, while Bigshare Services Pvt. is acting as registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 1.