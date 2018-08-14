IPO boom ahead: India Inc may raise more than Rs 1 lakh crore in 2018

There are 57 IPOs in the pipeline expected to raise Rs 74,193 crore.

After a stellar mop-up in 2017, while the primary markets have been muted so far, 2018 mop-up from IPOs may cross Rs 1 lakh crore in 2018. In the previous year 2017, India Inc created a new record in terms of fund mobilisation, after raising Rs 67,147 crore via 36 initial public offers. However, 2018 is set for another record breaking year as fund mop-up may cross the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark. With the benchmark indices clocking record highs, 2018 has already seen 21 IPOs that collectively raised Rs 28,503 crore.

Further, there are 57 IPOs in the pipeline expected to raise Rs 74,193 crore. If they were to materialise, the total fund raising this year would cross Rs 1,00,000 crore, according to a report in the Indian Express. By comparison, while the calendar 2015 saw 21 IPOs raising a total of Rs 13,614 crore, 2016 saw 26 IPOs worth Rs 26,493.84 crore.

Interestingly, a recent EY report, titled ‘Global IPO trends: Q1 2018’, said that India should continue its IPO boom (in 2018) due to the resilient nature of the economy, strong domestic liquidity and divestment of state-owned enterprises. The IPO pipeline is healthy with dozens of companies looking to go public later this year, it further added.

In the current year so far, it has been observed that domestic retail and institutional investors have been at the centre of this primary market activity. With a strong inflow of funds into equity mutual funds over the last three years, most IPOs saw good participation from domestic institutional investors. “As the capital markets have seen large volatility in FPI investments in the recent times, domestic investors’ participation was naturally higher in the primary markets. But now, even the FPI inflows look positive,” Subhrajit Roy, executive director and head (equity capital market), Kotak Investment Banking told the Indian Express.

Recently, the IPO of HDFC AMC saw stella response and got subscribed by a whopping 83 times. Data from the exchanges showed the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion had been subscribed 192.26 times, while those of non-institutional individuals over 195.15 times. Retail quota was subscribed 6.714 times.