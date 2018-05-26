IPL 2018: Here are 5 key stock market lessons

Even as we come to the fag end of IPL 2018, with just the finals to go between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, the near two month extravaganza has indeed been very thrilling. Even though the game is not directly related to the stock markets, it can certainly throw important insights for investing into the stock markets. In its recent blog, Angel Broking has come up with key takeaways for investors from IPL. We take a closer look at 5 key lessons.

Do your homework

Just like a captain takes decisions after taking into account various factors such as the pitch, possibility of rain etc, stock market investors will necessarily have to do their homework before investing. “As a stock market investor, your focus should be on understanding the stock, the market structure and the external environment. Like a smart IPL captain, you can succeed in the markets only if you master these,” Angel Broking said.

Diversify risk

According to the firm, investors must spread their risks just like an IPL captain does it. “He probably includes that extra bowler if he expects it to be a bowler’s wicket. On a hard wicket his focus will be on adding that one more batsman,” said the firm. The takeaway for investors -lower the risks you start off with while investing; the higher are your chances of being profitable.

Take your strategic time out for better perspectives

With many top mutual fund managers advising investors to not churn the portfolio too often, with The Collaborative Fund’s Morgan Housel taking it a step further by saying that “99% of investing is doing nothing,” the importance of taking time out to introspect cannot be overemphasised. Just like having a strategic time-out in IPL, as an investor or a trader, you too need to take your strategic time outs. “If you are just talking and thinking investments all the time then you are likely to develop a one-track mind. Take a break, rethink, re-strategize and then re-assemble,” said the blog.

Build your investment mix like the captain builds the team

Portfolio construction can be thought of as building a team. Just like a team has a mix of youth and experience, aggression and defensiveness, pace and spin etc, a portfolio must have an eclectic mix of equities, bonds, liquid assets and gold together, in order to take on challenges in the market, the firm said.

Focus on the key impact points in your portfolio

“How did Kane Williamson manage to defend 3 low scores consistently? Good bowling alone is not the answer. He managed to tighten the fielding in the last 10 overs to an extent where there was little room for the batsmen,” notes the frim. The lesson for investors– in your stock market portfolio there are some key impact points. “Just focus on them and your portfolio returns will be taken care of,” Angel Broking noted.