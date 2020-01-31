IOC Q3 net profit soars 227% on inventory gains

IOCL would be able to supply BS-VI fuels across the country by April 1, 2020, Singh said.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Thursday reported a whopping 227% year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 2,339 crore on a standalone basis for the three months ended December 31. The largest state-owned oil refining and marketing company attributed the rise in the profit to inventory gains.

As retail prices of petroleum products are mapped with international rates, a gradual rise of global oil prices in Q3FY20 meant that by the time IOCL sold its products after processing crude, retail rates would increase. The inventory gain for the quarter was Rs 1,608 crore, against an inventory loss of Rs 8,523 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, said IOCL chairman Sanjiv Singh.

Revenue from operations fell 9.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, but at the same time, the cost of materials consumed in the quarter fell around 25% y-o-y to Rs 60,476.8 crore. Including exports, IOCL sold 23.5 million tonne (MT) of petroleum products in the quarter, up 2.6% y-o-y. Taking into account the inventory gains, the company received higher returns from its refinery operations as the firm earned $4.09 from selling every barrel of refined products in the quarter, 255.7% higher than Q3 of FY19. The gains were partly offset by Rs 181.9 crore of foreign exchange losses for the quarter, against a gain of Rs 2,084 crore in the corresponding period of FY19.

Refinery throughput was 17.5 MT in the same period, 7.4% lower on a Y-o-Y basis. Singh attributed the lower output to several of its refineries shutting down to get equipped to supply BS-VI fuels. However, overall capacity utilisation at IOCL refineries were still more than 100% in the quarter. IOCL would be able to supply BS-VI fuels across the country by April 1, 2020, Singh said.

The company is in the final stages of discussion with Rosneft about importing Russian crude, officials said.