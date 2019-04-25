IOB to reduce loss-making branches

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 3:23:57 AM

Karnam Sekar was MD & CEO at Dena Bank from September 2018.

Indian Overseas Bank, Karnam Sekar, Dena Bank, SBI, iob bankSekar joined SBI as probationary officer in 1983 and had vast experience in credit and branch operations.

Former top honcho of Dena Bank Karnam Sekar will take over as the managing director & CEO of Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) from July 1. Currently, he is serving as OSD and whole-time director from April 1 till the time of taking over as MD.

Sekar was MD & CEO at Dena Bank from September 2018. Prior to that, he was deputy MD and chief credit officer at SBI, heading its highest credit committee.

Also read: Indian Overseas Bank, Karnam Sekar, Dena Bank, SBI, iob bank

In SBI, he was also responsible for formulating loan policy of the bank. Sekar joined SBI as probationary officer in 1983 and had vast experience in credit and branch operations. He worked in various geographies including the north eastern part of the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IOB to reduce loss-making branches
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition