IOB to reduce loss-making branches

Former top honcho of Dena Bank Karnam Sekar will take over as the managing director & CEO of Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) from July 1. Currently, he is serving as OSD and whole-time director from April 1 till the time of taking over as MD. Sekar was MD & CEO at Dena Bank from September 2018. Prior to that, he was deputy MD and chief credit officer at SBI, heading its highest credit committee. Also read:\u00a0Indian Overseas Bank,\u00a0Karnam Sekar,\u00a0Dena Bank, SBI, iob bank In SBI, he was also responsible for formulating loan policy of the bank. Sekar joined SBI as probationary officer in 1983 and had vast experience in credit and branch operations. He worked in various geographies including the north eastern part of the country.