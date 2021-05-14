IOB receives shareholders’ nod for Rs 4,100-crore infusion by govt

The shares will be issued on a preferential basis.

Shareholders of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) have given their approval for issuance of 246,54,23,932 equity shares to the government of India on a preferential basis for the capital infusion of Rs 4,100 crore. The EGM was conducted through virtual mode.

