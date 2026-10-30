From standing in queues to get a free Jio SIM nearly a decade ago to waiting for an allotment in one of India’s biggest initial public offerings (IPOs), Jio has come a long way.

Over the past few weeks, the company’s IPO has found its way into conversations across the stock market, social media and even everyday discussions.

Whether it was the speeches by the Ambani family at the listing ceremony or the drone show at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on October 28, Jio Platforms’ stock market debut became difficult to miss. Even those unfamiliar with the IPO market found themselves asking questions about the listing.

The IPO journey also came with several key records such as India’s largest IPO, largest IPO with fresh shares, highest-ever IPO applications, fastest full subscription, highest shareholder-quota bids, and also valuation milestone.

With the listing now done, what are the key things investors need to watch next?

The shares of Jio Platforms made its market debut on October 28 and began its journey as a publicly traded entity. Furthermore, Jio Platforms is set to announce its Q2FY27 today (October 28).

Let’s take a look at the three important dates that investors should keep on their radar –

November 24, 2026: First anchor investor lock-in expiry

The first important date comes less than a month after Jio Platforms’ listing.

November 24 marks the expiry of the 30-day lock-in period for 50% of the shares allotted to anchor investors. These investors include large institutional names such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Mutual Fund and BlackRock, among others.

Anchor investors had subscribed to the IPO at the upper price band of Rs 1,119 per share. Following the listing at Rs 1,358 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing a premium of 21.36%, the stock has gained further in subsequent trading sessions.

Does this mean investors will immediately start selling? Not necessarily. A lock-in expiry only removes the restriction on selling. It does not mean that investors are required to exit their holdings.

However, the date will be important because it will offer the first indication of how anchor investors approach their holdings after the listing.

January 23–25, 2027: Remaining anchor investor shares become eligible for trading

The second important date for Jio Platforms investors is January 23, 2027.

This is the date when the 90-day lock-in period for the remaining 50% of anchor investor shares comes to an end.

This will bring another tranche of institutional shares into the pool of shares that can potentially be traded in the market.

However, January 23 falls on a Saturday, when the stock market will remain closed. As a result of this, these shares will become available for trading from the next trading session on Monday, January 25, 2027.

Now for the investors who are tracking Jio Platforms, the development will be important from a supply perspective. This is because an increase in the number of shares eligible for trading can influence market liquidity and price movements, depending on whether existing investors decide to hold or sell.

April 26, 2027: Pre-IPO investors’ lock-in expiry

Another key date that could attract considerable attention because it involves some of Jio Platforms’ early institutional investors.

April 26, 2027, marks the expiry of the six-month lock-in period applicable to pre-IPO shareholders.

With the IPO being entirely a fresh issue of shares, these existing investors did not offer their holdings for sale as part of the public issue.

However, as with the anchor investor lock-in expiries, this does not automatically translate into selling. However, it is important to understand that investors can continue holding their stakes or consider selling them, subject to applicable regulations and their investment plans.

Jio Platforms share price: What happens after listing?

Jio Platforms made its stock market debut on October 28, listing at Rs 1,358 per share on both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This represented a premium of 21.36% over its issue price of Rs 1,119.

On its third trading day, the stock was trading around Rs 1,421 at the time of writing.

For investors, the listing gains are only one part of the story. The company’s quarterly earnings, business performance and changes in its shareholding will also influence how the stock trades in the coming months.

Whether someone has invested for the short term or plans to hold the shares for several years, these three dates are worth tracking. The key distinction is that a lock-in expiry makes shares eligible for trading; it does not guarantee that those shares will enter the market.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.