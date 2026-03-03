Here's the live share price of Invicta Diagnostic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Invicta Diagnostic has declined 8.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.88%.
Invicta Diagnostic’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Invicta Diagnostic
|-5.05
|-1.59
|-35.88
|-35.88
|-35.88
|-13.77
|-8.51
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.92
|9.92
|8.46
|0.72
|26.27
|20.91
|20.58
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.26
|7.98
|-0.22
|-6.75
|11.28
|36.57
|41.69
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.41
|8.04
|3.81
|-2.52
|48.23
|49.95
|39.92
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.87
|1.86
|-8.60
|-1.23
|10.61
|31.99
|33.17
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.03
|17.91
|-1.66
|3.94
|63.60
|41.40
|34.92
|Global Health
|-1.73
|1.51
|-6.80
|-20.82
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.16
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-2.41
|16.40
|1.60
|-2.64
|38.48
|38.80
|29.21
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|-0.23
|0.01
|-6.12
|-15.75
|19.67
|12.81
|3.87
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.61
|0.56
|-11.82
|6.28
|14.40
|3.72
|2.22
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.12
|7.72
|-10.95
|-20.49
|-3.60
|17.17
|21.67
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.70
|1.00
|-2.27
|-8.08
|4.98
|34.51
|9.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.89
|-2.39
|-4.47
|-15.84
|18.55
|12.31
|-1.19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.64
|-5.96
|-21.60
|-18.85
|15.01
|26.88
|27.21
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-0.87
|1.26
|-12.75
|-11.47
|-11.72
|5.78
|3.43
|Park Medi World
|-1.26
|21.27
|28.78
|28.78
|28.78
|8.80
|5.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.25
|11.60
|-1.00
|-9.13
|89.22
|26.84
|15.33
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.88
|-1.41
|-11.30
|-11.39
|73.93
|36.70
|4.74
|Nephrocare Health Services
|2.71
|13.47
|23.68
|23.68
|23.68
|7.34
|4.34
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.70
|5.82
|-15.20
|2.45
|3.77
|52.11
|57.89
Over the last one year, Invicta Diagnostic has declined 35.88% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Invicta Diagnostic has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.74
|63.1
|10
|65.39
|64.3
|20
|65.71
|65.87
|50
|71.67
|72.2
|100
|41.31
|0
|200
|20.66
|0
Invicta Diagnostic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U86100MH2023PLC414723 and registration number is 414723. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invicta Diagnostic is ₹62.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Invicta Diagnostic is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹77.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Invicta Diagnostic are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Invicta Diagnostic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹60.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Invicta Diagnostic has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -35.88% over 3 months, -35.88% over 1 year, -13.77% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Invicta Diagnostic are 0.00 and 2.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.