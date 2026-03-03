Facebook Pixel Code
Invicta Diagnostic Share Price

NSE
BSE

INVICTA DIAGNOSTIC

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Invicta Diagnostic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Invicta Diagnostic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.20₹105.00
₹62.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹62.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Invicta Diagnostic has declined 8.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.88%.

Invicta Diagnostic’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Invicta Diagnostic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Invicta Diagnostic		-5.05-1.59-35.88-35.88-35.88-13.77-8.51
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.929.928.460.7226.2720.9120.58
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.267.98-0.22-6.7511.2836.5741.69
Fortis Healthcare		1.418.043.81-2.5248.2349.9539.92
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.871.86-8.60-1.2310.6131.9933.17
Aster DM Healthcare		1.0317.91-1.663.9463.6041.4034.92
Global Health		-1.731.51-6.80-20.82-6.8730.8122.16
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-2.4116.401.60-2.6438.4838.8029.21
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		-0.230.01-6.12-15.7519.6712.813.87
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.610.56-11.826.2814.403.722.22
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.127.72-10.95-20.49-3.6017.1721.67
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.701.00-2.27-8.084.9834.519.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.89-2.39-4.47-15.8418.5512.31-1.19
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.64-5.96-21.60-18.8515.0126.8827.21
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-0.871.26-12.75-11.47-11.725.783.43
Park Medi World		-1.2621.2728.7828.7828.788.805.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.2511.60-1.00-9.1389.2226.8415.33
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.88-1.41-11.30-11.3973.9336.704.74
Nephrocare Health Services		2.7113.4723.6823.6823.687.344.34
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.705.82-15.202.453.7752.1157.89

Over the last one year, Invicta Diagnostic has declined 35.88% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Invicta Diagnostic has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).

Invicta Diagnostic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Invicta Diagnostic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.7463.1
1065.3964.3
2065.7165.87
5071.6772.2
10041.310
20020.660

Invicta Diagnostic Share Holding Pattern

About Invicta Diagnostic

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U86100MH2023PLC414723 and registration number is 414723. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Sanket Vinod Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Ketan Jayantilal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shilpa Ajay Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Invicta Diagnostic Share Price

What is the share price of Invicta Diagnostic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invicta Diagnostic is ₹62.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Invicta Diagnostic?

The Invicta Diagnostic is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Invicta Diagnostic?

The market cap of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹77.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Invicta Diagnostic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Invicta Diagnostic are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Invicta Diagnostic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Invicta Diagnostic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Invicta Diagnostic is ₹60.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Invicta Diagnostic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Invicta Diagnostic has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -35.88% over 3 months, -35.88% over 1 year, -13.77% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Invicta Diagnostic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Invicta Diagnostic are 0.00 and 2.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Invicta Diagnostic News

