Investors wealth zooms Rs 2.78 lakh cr in market rally

Helped by across-the-board buying, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 2,78,054.29 crore to Rs 1,62,27,243.78 crore.
“Domestic market moved in tandem with the global market and marched to 8 months high, in expectation that the US presidential election is moving in favour of the Democratic Party,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
All Sensex components closed in the green, with SBI emerging as the biggest gainer, rising 5.63 per cent after its Q2 results.