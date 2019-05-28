Investors to look to growth, reforms once post-poll euphoria over: NSE chief

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 28, 2019 7:40:51 PM

Investors are pinning hope on reforms and GDP expansion from the new government and would look to growth numbers once the post-election euphoria dies down, National Stock Exchange's head Vikram Limaye said Tuesday.

National Stock Exchange?s head Vikram Limaye

Investors are pinning hope on reforms and GDP expansion from the new government and would look to growth numbers once the post-election euphoria dies down, National Stock Exchange’s head Vikram Limaye said Tuesday.

The comments come amid expectations of economic growth slipping to around 6 per cent in the last quarter of FY2018-19, which is much below the aspirational 9-10 per cent level.

“Growth has to pick up once the euphoria (after election) dies down. People will be focused on fundamentals … and I think there is some catching up to do in terms of economic growth,” Limaye, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSE said.

He said for now, the markets are very positive of the election outcome as investors feel continuity to be a positive.

Limaye added that now, everybody is hopeful for growth and reforms from the new government.

In a report Monday, economists at the country’s largest lender SBI said the GDP growth will slip to 6.1 per cent for the January-March period, which will drag down full fiscal’s GDP expansion to under 7 per cent.

Official data on GDP growth will be released on May 30.

A slew of other analysts have also flagged growth as the prime short term concern which Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will have to grapple with. In the past, critics have hit out against revisions in computation methodologies.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty Tuesday scaled new closing peaks for a third day in a row, riding on optimism that the re-election of the BJP-led NDA will push reforms, even as a high volatilty during the session reflected a cautious investor outlook in view of tepid global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed 66.44 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,749.73 — its all-time closing high; while the NSE benchmark Nifty logged a marginal rise of 4 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 11,928.75 — a new closing peak for the index.

Limaye was speaking during the launch event of a new logo for the stock bourse’s 50-share benchmark Nifty.

Limaye also said that a newly revamped website is being tested internally and will be launched soon for the outside world.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investors to look to growth, reforms once post-poll euphoria over: NSE chief
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition