Investors should look at short-term funds: Experts

Investors putting their money in debt funds should look at categories such as short-duration funds, ultra short-term funds and corporate bond funds after the monetary policy, experts said. In its bimonthly policy on Thursday, RBI kept the policy rates unchanged and fund managers expect fewer interest rate cuts going forward.

The MPC, at its meeting on Thursday, kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.15% and decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

CIO-debt at Sundaram Asset Management Dwijendra Srivastava said, “Investors should continue to look at shorter-end products such as short-term debt funds, ultra short-term debt funds or low duration funds depending on their investment horizon and risk appetite. This is because yields of short-term papers (up to three years) are likely to remain anchored to the repo rate on account of excess liquidity conditions and will not rise dramatically from current levels.”

“The introduction of LTRO will add durable liquidity to the one-three year segment and is intended to push down rates further. This is a ‘mini twist’ focusing on reducing the term spread between the short-term money market and three-year bonds,” Axis Mutual Fund’s head of fixed income R Sivakumar said.