Investors richer by Rs 3.52 lakh cr as markets make strong comeback

By:
September 25, 2020 6:17 PM

Snapping its six-day falling streak, the BSE benchmark index jumped 835.06 points or 2.28 per cent to close at 37,388.66.

Following the broad-based recovery, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 3,52,020.53 crore to Rs 1,52,28,237.75 crore on Friday.

Equity market investors became richer by Rs 3,52,020.53 crore on Friday as benchmark indices made a strong comeback after falling for almost a week.

Snapping its six-day falling streak, the BSE benchmark index jumped 835.06 points or 2.28 per cent to close at 37,388.66.

Following the broad-based recovery, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 3,52,020.53 crore to Rs 1,52,28,237.75 crore on Friday.

“After a brutal selling in the previous session, markets made a comeback and posted a strong rally of 2.3 per cent, recovering most of the last session’s losses. Value buying emerged across the counters,” Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia said.

The benchmark had plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday.

All the constituents of the Sensex ended in the green, with Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, L&T, TCS, ICICI Bank and ONGC rising up to 6.64 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 2.90 per cent.

A total of 1,988 companies advanced on the BSE and 660 declined, while 170 remained unchanged.

All sectoral indices also closed with gains, with telecom index rising the most by 5.73 per cent.

