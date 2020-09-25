Investors richer by Rs 3.52 lakh cr as markets make strong comeback

Following the broad-based recovery, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 3,52,020.53 crore to Rs 1,52,28,237.75 crore on Friday.
“After a brutal selling in the previous session, markets made a comeback and posted a strong rally of 2.3 per cent, recovering most of the last session’s losses. Value buying emerged across the counters,” Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia said.
The benchmark had plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday.