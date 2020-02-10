Investors pour record money in SIPs in January amid volatile share market

January saw debt mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.09 lakh crore as against net outflows worth Rs 78,427 crore in December.

Amid ongoing market volatility, monthly flows into the equity mutual funds saw a rise in January 2020 on account of positive investment in various equity categories and a rise in SIP contribution, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. In the last month, all the equity categories barring dividend yield fund and value fund saw positive inflows. In January, SIP inflows were recorded at Rs 8,531.90 crore (record high) up to about Rs 14 crore from last month. In December 2019, the SIP inflow was at Rs 8,518.47 crore. In January, the SIP folios crossed the 3-crore mark and were recorded at 3.04 crore. The AUM from SIPs zoomed to Rs 3.25 lakh crore as against Rs 3.17 lakh crore last month. Despite the year 2019 being volatile for the capital markets, inflows into the SIPs were consistent at nearly Rs 8,000 crore every month, recent data had shown.

“Mutual Fund Industry AAUMs, at an all-time high at INR 28.18 L cr driven by positive flows in all categories of open-ended schemes, and growing retail monthly SIP contribution again at all-time high at INR 8,532 cr AUM and Total SIP AUM at INR 3.25 L cr is a thumping recognition of the retail investor acceptance of Mutual Funds, as a long term wealth creation avenue, amid market volatility,” N S Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI, said. Rsa 12.07 lakh worth SIPs were registered in the month of January.

“We expect this positive growth momentum in Mutual Fund AUMs to continue, driven by growth-oriented budget and RBI stance on continuing benign Interest Rate cycle, resulting in 15 to 20 per cent growth for the Mutual Fund industry this fiscal,” N S Venkatesh added. The month of January saw debt mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.09 lakh crore as against net outflows worth Rs 78,427 crore in December.