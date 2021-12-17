  • MORE MARKET STATS

Investors poorer by over Rs 4.65 lakh cr as markets go into tailspin

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74. During the day, it tumbled 950.16 points to 56,950.98.

Written By PTI
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,65,570.82 crore to Rs 2,59,37,277.66 crore amid weak sentiments.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,65,570.82 crore to Rs 2,59,37,277.66 crore amid weak sentiments.

Investors’ wealth on Friday tumbled by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74. During the day, it tumbled 950.16 points to 56,950.98.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,65,570.82 crore to Rs 2,59,37,277.66 crore amid weak sentiments.

“Indian market witnessed a sharp cut on the back of weak global cues, FIIs’ selling and concerns about Omicron,” said Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard among the 30 frontline companies, slumping 4.89 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

In contrast, Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

“Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging Omicron cases. Continued FII selling created tension among domestic investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 2.42 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
RBI discusses private cryptocurrencies, central bank digital currencies at board meet led by Shaktikanta DasRBI