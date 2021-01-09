Investors disenchanted: Equity MFs see outflows for sixth month

All 10 categories of equities saw redemptions in December

Equity-oriented schemes saw net outflows for the sixth straight month in December with investors seemingly encashing profits as the markets hit new highs. Experts observed further profit booking could be expected if stock prices continued to surge.

They added that some part of the redeemed money was being channelled into IPOs, which have given investors good returns, or even into stocks.

