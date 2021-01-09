  • MORE MARKET STATS

Investors disenchanted: Equity MFs see outflows for sixth month

By: |
Updated: Jan 09, 2021 8:45 AM

Experts observed further profit booking could be expected if stock prices continued to surge.

Equity MFs, markets hit new highs, IPOs, which have given investors good returns, profit booking ,All 10 categories of equities saw redemptions in December

Equity-oriented schemes saw net outflows for the sixth straight month in December with investors seemingly encashing profits as the markets hit new highs. Experts observed further profit booking could be expected if stock prices continued to surge.

Related News

They added that some part of the redeemed money was being channelled into IPOs, which have given investors good returns, or even into stocks.

All 10 categories of equities saw redemptions in December.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investors disenchanted Equity MFs see outflows for sixth month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India sees robust export demand for its soya meal
2Sensex surges 698 pts on buying in IT, auto stocks
3Number of firms with Rs 1L-crore market cap surges on stocks rally