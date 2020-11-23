  • MORE MARKET STATS

Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48% in 5 days

By: |
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 1:26 PM

On Monday, the stock plunged 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 -- its lower circuit limit as well as one year low -- on the BSE.

Lakshmi vilas bank, clix groupOn Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank declined for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and have tanked over 48 per cent during this time as investors continued to desert the counter amid host of negative news surrounding the company.

On Monday, the stock plunged 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 — its lower circuit limit as well as one year low — on the BSE.

Related News

On the NSE, it plummeted 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 — its lowest trading permissible limit for the day. In five trading days, the stock has tanked 48.24 per cent on the BSE.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor. The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares stock tanks over 48% in 5 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Motherson Sumi share price triples in 8 months, up 5% today on Vision 2025; should you buy?
2Banking, Insurance stock picks: BFSI industry getting its mojo back; check top 4 shares to buy
3Sensex reclaims 44,000 on opening amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes; RIL shares lead pack