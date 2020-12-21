  • MORE MARKET STATS

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.59 lakh cr as new COVID-19 strain jolts markets

By: |
December 21, 2020 6:14 PM

Following the sharp selling, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted by Rs 6,59,313.65 crore to Rs 1,78,79,323.05 crore.

"Concerns of new COVID-19 strains in the UK and emerging doubts over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination dented investors' sentiments globally."Concerns of new COVID-19 strains in the UK and emerging doubts over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination dented investors' sentiments globally.

Investor wealth eroded by Rs 6.59 lakh crore on Monday as equities tanked after the UK reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,406.73 points or 3 per cent to close at 45,553.96. The benchmark hit an all-time high of 47,055.69 during the session.

Related News

Following the sharp selling, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted by Rs 6,59,313.65 crore to Rs 1,78,79,323.05 crore.

“Brutal bloodbath witnessed in today’s session after a new coronavirus strain was found in Britain. Market extended losses in late afternoon session, tracking sell-off in the European markets amid concern of fresh travelling lockdown restrictions across countries.

“Uncertainties over the Brexit deal also dented the investors’ sentiments,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Global markets were knocked off highs after the UK government reported a new strain of the coronavirus that was up to 70 per cent more contagious.

The UK imposed a fresh lockdown in London and southeast England, warning that the potent new strain of the COVID-19 virus was “out of control”.

All 30 Sensex companies closed the day with losses, with ONGC tanking the most by 9.15 per cent, followed by Indusind Bank, M&M, SBI, NTPC and ITC which shed up to 6.98 per cent.

“Concerns of new COVID-19 strains in the UK and emerging doubts over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination dented investors’ sentiments globally.

“Indian markets were the worst performer today… profit-booking could also be a key reason as domestic equities have outperformed global markets by a wide margin in recent months,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices tanked up to 4.57 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices also closed lower, with metal, oil and gas, utilities, realty, basic materials, industrials, power and bankex falling as much as 6.05 per cent.

At the BSE, 2,433 companies declined, while 592 advanced and 167 remained unchanged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.59 lakh cr as new COVID-19 strain jolts markets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1At $8.1 billion in November, FPI inflows highest in 12 years: Report
2Sensex dives 2,100 pts intraday on new COVID strain; Nifty50 may find support at these levels
3Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on 3 individuals for non-compliance with summons