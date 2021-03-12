  • MORE MARKET STATS

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

By: |
March 12, 2021 6:31 PM

"Indian markets failed to hold on to its strong start as rising bond yield countered positive sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked by Rs 1,37,590.62 crore to Rs 2,07,89,062.84 crore.Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked by Rs 1,37,590.62 crore to Rs 2,07,89,062.84 crore.

Investor wealth tumbled Rs 1.37 lakh crore on Friday as markets declined, snapping their three-session rising streak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, lower by 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent. During the trade, it plunged 741.08 points to 50,538.43.

Related News

Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked by Rs 1,37,590.62 crore to Rs 2,07,89,062.84 crore.

“Indian markets failed to hold on to its strong start as rising bond yield countered positive sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.10 per cent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement.

In contrast, five frontline companies from the 30-share pack closed in the green — PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC, Infosys and Bajaj Finance Limited, rising up to 2.28 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.45 per cent, while smallcap rose by 0.14 per cent.

BSE auto, energy, bankex, finance and FMCG closed up to 1.60 per cent lower.

“Markets ended lower amid excessive volatility, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. Initially, the benchmark opened firm, tracking upbeat global cues however surge in bond yields impacted sentiment as the day progressed,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s oil demand falls 5% in February
2Amfi supports Sebi new rule on capping MF exposure to perpetual bonds
3Sensex, Nifty erase all gains to end in red; here’s what spooked Dalal Street today and why