Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

In contrast, five frontline companies from the 30-share pack closed in the green — PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC, Infosys and Bajaj Finance Limited, rising up to 2.28 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.45 per cent, while smallcap rose by 0.14 per cent.
BSE auto, energy, bankex, finance and FMCG closed up to 1.60 per cent lower.
“Markets ended lower amid excessive volatility, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. Initially, the benchmark opened firm, tracking upbeat global cues however surge in bond yields impacted sentiment as the day progressed,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.