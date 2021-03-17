Investor wealth tumbles by over Rs 5.55 lakh cr in four days of market decline

In four days, the benchamark has fallen by 1,477.89 points or 2.88 per cent.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has tanked by Rs 5,55,400.52 crore in four days to reach Rs 2,03,71,252.94 crore.
“News of rising COVID cases in India and caution ahead of the US Fed meet were weighing on investors’ sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
All BSE sectoral indices closed lower on Wednesday, with oil and gas, power, realty, energy and utilities falling up to 3.22 per cent.
“Domestic equities dropped for the fourth consecutive day as concerns pertaining to recent rise in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and high inflation continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments.
“Additionally, weak cues from global markets ahead of FOMC meeting outcome also caused selling in domestic equities,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.