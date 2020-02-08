Investor – Punjab National Bank, Rating: NR; Provisions cast a shadow on earnings

Performance on asset quality was quite weak despite improvement in asset quality.

PNB reported a weaker-than-expected earnings print primarily on account of higher provisions for bad loans (-50% y-o-y). Gross and net NPLs declined q-o-q but slippages are still high, led by NBFCs for the quarter. Provisions were higher also on account of divergence highlighted by RBI. The recent capital infusion has improved tier-1 ratio but near term concerns remain on the progress of the merger. We shall review our rating as we get clarity on the same.

High provisions dent earnings

PNB reported a loss on the back of a sharp increase in loan loss provisions (-50% y-o-y). Revenues increased 11% y-o-y on the back of ~2% y-o-y increase in NII but a strong 32% y-o-y growth in non-interest income. Note that the quarter had several one-offs led by large recoveries and slippages. Total advances declined 2% y-o-y and ~1% q-o-q. Tier-1 capital is at 11.9% with CET-1 at 10.6%. The overall deposits, despite all the challenges they have faced in recent quarters, have been quite impressive. Current account deposits grew 15% y-o-y and savings deposits grew 9% y-o-y. The fear of pain on retail deposit outflows seems to be dispelled with this performance.

Slippages remained high

Performance on asset quality was quite weak despite improvement in asset quality. Gross NPL ratio declined ~50 bps q-o-q to 16.3% of loans. Net NPLs also decreased ~50 bps q-o-q to 7.2% of loans. Provision coverage ratio was up 140 bps q-o-q at 60%. Slippages were higher at 6% of loans primarily led by NBFCs. We saw significant recovery from NCLT cases but yet, the improvement in NPL ratios was negligible. We expect further improvement in recovery ratios in Q4FY20. Post the merger, we would need to monitor the slippages from the combined portfolio till we get better comfort on asset quality.

Balance sheet likely to undergo a few serious changes ahead of merger

We currently have a RS on the bank. The rationale broadly stems from the fact that the combined balance sheet is likely to go through some changes, which mostly tend to be on the negative side. These adjustments tend to have a bearing on the CET-1 or net worth of the combined bank and consequently, a bearing on our fair value. While there is an expectation that the transition can be smooth, we would probably be comfortable assigning a value closer to the merger.