Investor concerns: Bank Nifty falls for 5 days in row

The Bank Nifty on Thursday ended 1.21% lower than its previous close as fears of banks facing a margin squeeze persisted a day after the RBI announced they will have to move to a pricing model linked to an external benchmark for new retail and MSME loans from next fiscal. The proposed mechanism will not account for banks’ cost of funds and may, therefore, lead to lower margins.