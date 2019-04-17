Investments through P-notes jump to Rs 78,110 cr till March-end

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 2:10 PM

At the end of February, the same was at Rs 73,428 crore.

As per the latest Sebi data, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — stood at Rs 78,110 crore till March-end. At the end of February, the same was at Rs 73,428 crore.

Investments through participatory notes in domestic capital market rose to Rs 78,110 crore at the end of March, amid positive market sentiments. Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process. As per the latest Sebi data, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — stood at Rs 78,110 crore till March-end. At the end of February, the same was at Rs 73,428 crore.

“The increase in P-notes investment is in line with the higher net inflows of FPIs in the cash segment, which increased from Rs 13,500 crore in February to Rs 32,000 crore in March,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Of the total P-note investments made till March-end, Rs 56,288 crore was in equities, Rs 20,999 crore in debt and Rs 119 crore in derivatives markets. “An increase in the India equity exposure is motivated by risk-on strategy adopted in emerging markets, as global bond yield reduced and increased liquidity supported by central banks due to slowdown in world economy,” Nair said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investments through P-notes jump to Rs 78,110 cr till March-end
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition