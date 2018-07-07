Investing tip in one song! Ace stock picker Vijay Kedia shares this mantra to pick multibagger shares

Ace investor Vijay Kedia, known for his ability to pick multi-bagger stocks has come out with a new song dedicated to all the new investors in stock market. (Image: PTI)

Ace investor Vijay Kedia, known for his ability to pick multi-bagger stocks has come out with a new song dedicated to all the new investors in stock market. Interestingly, Kedia shares pro tips with investors looking to pick multi-bagger tips saying, one can conquer the stock market and the profits by using the ‘buy right and sit tight philosophy.’ He urges the investors to forget their investments once they pick up a good quality stock.

Sharing the attributes of a good quality company, Kedia says that the management must be honest and ambitious. Further, the firm must be willing to take on challenges. The firm must have products better than its peers, and should be focussed on improving its R&D capabilities.

Kedia then urges investors to focus on the cash flow rather than the earnings, highlighting the classic philosophy that profit is an opinion, while cash is a fact. The knowledgeable expert then says that lower the leverage, the better. “ Loan jitna kum ho, utna hi achchha. Vyaz hi baja na de, band company ka,” croons Kedia.

“Hai market usi ka, munafa usi ka. Leke bhool jaye share achchi company ka.”

Have written & sung this song especially for new investors.

Let me know your views.????https://t.co/H9CEKGXAfF — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) July 5, 2018

While the recent stock market correction may have spooked some investors and led them to cut their holdings in the stock market, ace stock picker Vijay Kedia advises investors to remain fully invested in the stock markets. In an interview to ET Now, Vijay Kedia said that in the last three decades as an investor in the stock markets, he has always remained fully invested into the markets, and seldom held significant cash.

“In my 30 years in the stock market, I don’t remember a single day where I held cash. Even if I sell stocks, I cannot hold it in my bank for more than 10 days. Cash is my enemy, as it reflects in my spending habits too. Given Rs 5,000 in my pocket, and I go for shopping that entire amount would be spent,” Vijay Kedia said.