Investing or trading in shares? 6 charges you must know

With growing awareness and financialization of savings, many investors are slowly moving away from real estate and gold to investing into mutual funds and purchasing shares. The currently low rates offered on bank deposits is also fueling this trend. Rashesh Shah, CEO of Edelweiss Group noted that earlier household savings went into gold or real estate property, land or into bank deposits, but now people are ready to diversify their investments into mutual funds, equity, insurance products, alternative funds and structured products. “There is a lot of household wealth out here and a lot of that is growing and India is now becoming a capital surplus country,” Rashesh Shah told in a recent interview to CNBC TV18.

With such growing demand and traction picking up in investing into equities, it’s imperative to understand the various charges involved while investing into equities. We bring to you five charges that you must be aware of as a stock market investor.

Brokerage charges

This fee is charged by the broker as his commission for the services rendered. HDFC Securities has listed its brokerage charge as a minimum of Rs 25 per order or 0.5% of the total traded value or 0.50% or minimum of Rs.25, subject to a ceiling of 2.5% on transaction value for both buying and selling of equities. For penny stocks, minimum brokerage of Rs. 0.05/- per unit will be charged, said HDFC Securities. These charges can vary from broker to broker.

Annual maintenance charges

Ajay Garg, Director and CEO of SMC Global Securities Limited suggests investors to go to a reputed broker nearest to his home or place of work. Breaking down the typical AMC (annual maintenance charges), he told FE online-

If the value of stocks is less than Rs 10,000, then the investor should open a BSDA (basic service demat account) where the annual maintenance charges (AMC) are nil.

If the value of stocks is between Rs 50,000 to two lakh rupees, then the AMC charge on a demat and trading account is Rs 100.

GST and STT

From 1st July 2017, investing into equities will attract a levey of ‘18.00% tax on Brokerage’ as GST, according to HDFC Securities. Investing into equities also attracts a STT (Securities Transaction Tax) at 0.1% of transaction value (Both Buy & Sell). This is charged second only to the brokerage charge.

Stamp Duty

Stamp duty is charged on both sides of trading (buying & selling) and are charged on the total amount (turnover). HDFC Securities charges state Stamp Duty at 0.01% on turnover.

SEBI Turnover Tax

The stock market regulator SEBI charges a fee on both sides of a trading transaction with a turnover charge of 0.00015% (exclusive of service tax) on turnover (Effective from 1st June 2014) plus GST 18%.

Capital Gains Tax

In case an investor makes a profit on sale on equities, he is liable to pay capital gains tax. For gains made on equities held more than one year, LTCG tax applies at the rate of 10% from this financial year. However, LTCG tax applies only on profits exceeding Rs 1 lakh. In case the shares are sold within one year, a flat STCG tax applies at the rate of 15%.