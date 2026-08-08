Here's the live share price of Inventure Growth & Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inventure Growth & Securities
|-1.10
|-3.23
|-14.29
|-21.74
|-40.79
|-21.86
|-22.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inventure Growth & Securities has declined 40.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inventure Growth & Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.91
|0.92
|10
|0.91
|0.92
|20
|0.91
|0.92
|50
|0.94
|0.94
|100
|0.97
|0.99
|200
|1.1
|1.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inventure Growth & Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Inventure Growth - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Inventure Growth - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Inventure Growth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Inventure Growth - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026 - Integrated Filing (Financia
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Inventure Growth - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1995PLC089838 and registration number is 089838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inventure Growth & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹94.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inventure Growth & Securities are ₹0.93 and ₹0.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventure Growth & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹1.72 and 52-week low of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inventure Growth & Securities has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -40.79% over 1 year, -21.86% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities are 30.10 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global