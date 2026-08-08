What is the share price of Inventure Growth & Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Inventure Growth & Securities? The Inventure Growth & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inventure Growth & Securities? The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹94.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inventure Growth & Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inventure Growth & Securities are ₹0.93 and ₹0.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inventure Growth & Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventure Growth & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹1.72 and 52-week low of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.80 as on .

How has the Inventure Growth & Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Inventure Growth & Securities has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -40.79% over 1 year, -21.86% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities are 30.10 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global