Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.05 Closed
2.50.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.15
₹2.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹3.90
₹2.05
Open Price
₹2.05
Prev. Close
₹2.00
Volume
49,48,072

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.17
  • R22.23
  • R32.32
  • Pivot
    2.08
  • S12.02
  • S21.93
  • S31.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.751.97
  • 102.751.93
  • 202.81.92
  • 502.931.93
  • 1002.851.98
  • 2003.432.17

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.5110.537.69-4.55-27.596.8737.25
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1995PLC089838 and registration number is 089838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanji B Rita
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lasha Meet Rita
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh S Limbachiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Vishal Solnaki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Manikant Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Popatlal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹172.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is 49.28 and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

