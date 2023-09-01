Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.51
|10.53
|7.69
|-4.55
|-27.59
|6.87
|37.25
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1995PLC089838 and registration number is 089838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹172.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is 49.28 and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.