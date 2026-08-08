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Inventure Growth & Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Inventure Growth & Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.90 Closed
-3.23₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inventure Growth & Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.89₹0.93
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹1.72
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.92
Prev. Close
₹0.93
Volume
2,48,435

Source: Dion Global

Inventure Growth & Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inventure Growth & Securities		-1.10-3.23-14.29-21.74-40.79-21.86-22.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inventure Growth & Securities has declined 40.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inventure Growth & Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Inventure Growth & Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inventure Growth & Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.910.92
100.910.92
200.910.92
500.940.94
1000.970.99
2001.11.11

Source: Dion Global

Inventure Growth & Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inventure Growth & Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inventure Growth & Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTInventure Growth - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Aug 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTInventure Growth - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTInventure Growth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTInventure Growth - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026 - Integrated Filing (Financia
Jul 28, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTInventure Growth - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Inventure Growth & Securities

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1995PLC089838 and registration number is 089838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanji B Rita
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surji Damji Chheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rekhchand Ramdayal Thanvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pathik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lasha Meet Rita
    Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh S Limbachiya
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Inventure Growth & Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Inventure Growth & Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inventure Growth & Securities?

The Inventure Growth & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inventure Growth & Securities?

The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹94.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inventure Growth & Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inventure Growth & Securities are ₹0.93 and ₹0.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inventure Growth & Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventure Growth & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹1.72 and 52-week low of Inventure Growth & Securities is ₹0.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inventure Growth & Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inventure Growth & Securities has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -40.79% over 1 year, -21.86% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities are 30.10 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inventure Growth & Securities News

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