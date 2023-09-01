Follow Us

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.85 Closed
0.550.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.15₹130.45
₹128.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.05₹169.50
₹128.85
Open Price
₹130.05
Prev. Close
₹128.15
Volume
29,769

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.25
  • R2131.5
  • R3132.55
  • Pivot
    129.2
  • S1127.95
  • S2126.9
  • S3125.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5148.66129.26
  • 10148.48128.4
  • 20150.34127.86
  • 50158.11130.26
  • 100164.25132.06
  • 200181.27135.9

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.98-0.73-7.634.29-22.1047.76-37.87
1.39-0.660.647.88-10.34149.28149.28
-0.2414.3125.1347.7859.28173.51121.08
1.571.886.6516.045.98138.55138.55
5.5818.3335.8731.4516.47-6.87-6.87
1.45-5.361.0515.1714.86251.50131.13
-0.81-4.79-11.36-23.43-32.42194.89134.36
4.8718.2058.2686.52296.44785.91468.23
0.7418.4042.6250.7519.58168.2023.54
-2.64-2.0124.5921.3513.18119.46150.55
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.606.1513.1512.57-4.28-75.57-64.89
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
24.5529.0851.6659.1441.6837.8937.89
6.3812.0735.7840.0131.48-30.19-30.19
1.3614.75211.46199.00259.28488.84140.05
-5.4913.1614.6710.26-28.93-95.90-95.90
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24133MH1996PLC197857 and registration number is 197857. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kajaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kajaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Savita Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Arun
    Independent Director

FAQs on Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹189.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is 130.55 and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹128.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹169.50 and 52-week low of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹94.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

