Here's the live share price of Intrasoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Intrasoft Technologies has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Intrasoft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.66
|80.18
|10
|77.69
|79.36
|20
|77.55
|78.81
|50
|80.83
|78.98
|100
|76.03
|79.79
|200
|83.86
|84.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Intrasoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Intrasoft Technologi - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Intrasoft Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Intrasoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 27, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Intrasoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Intrasoft Technologi - Financial Results For The FY Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24133MH1996PLC197857 and registration number is 197857. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intrasoft Technologies is ₹78.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intrasoft Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹128.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Intrasoft Technologies are ₹79.01 and ₹77.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intrasoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹119.68 and 52-week low of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹54.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intrasoft Technologies has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 3.67% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -13.47% across 3 years, and -9.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies are 9.69 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global