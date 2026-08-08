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Intrasoft Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Intrasoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.89 Closed
0.01₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Intrasoft Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.24₹79.01
₹78.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.04₹119.68
₹78.89
Open Price
₹79.00
Prev. Close
₹78.88
Volume
255

Source: Dion Global

Intrasoft Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Intrasoft Technologies has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Intrasoft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Intrasoft Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Intrasoft Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.6680.18
1077.6979.36
2077.5578.81
5080.8378.98
10076.0379.79
20083.8684.77

Source: Dion Global

Intrasoft Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Intrasoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Intrasoft Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTIntrasoft Technologi - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 22, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTIntrasoft Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTIntrasoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 27, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTIntrasoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTIntrasoft Technologi - Financial Results For The FY Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Intrasoft Technologies

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24133MH1996PLC197857 and registration number is 197857. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kajaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kajaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Pachisia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Arun
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Roshni Kumari Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Auggustus Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Intrasoft Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Intrasoft Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intrasoft Technologies is ₹78.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Intrasoft Technologies?

The Intrasoft Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intrasoft Technologies?

The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹128.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Intrasoft Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Intrasoft Technologies are ₹79.01 and ₹77.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intrasoft Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intrasoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹119.68 and 52-week low of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹54.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Intrasoft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Intrasoft Technologies has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 3.67% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -13.47% across 3 years, and -9.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies are 9.69 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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