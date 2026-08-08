What is the share price of Intrasoft Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intrasoft Technologies is ₹78.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Intrasoft Technologies? The Intrasoft Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intrasoft Technologies? The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹128.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Intrasoft Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Intrasoft Technologies are ₹79.01 and ₹77.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intrasoft Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intrasoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹119.68 and 52-week low of Intrasoft Technologies is ₹54.04 as on .

How has the Intrasoft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Intrasoft Technologies has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 3.67% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -13.47% across 3 years, and -9.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies are 9.69 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global