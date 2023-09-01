What is the Market Cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹189.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is 130.55 and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is 1.67 as on .

What is the share price of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹128.85 as on .