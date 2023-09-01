Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|9.68
|-5.56
|0
|-44.26
|126.67
|126.67
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Interworld Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1995PLC067808 and registration number is 067808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹16.26 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd. is -91.89 and PB ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd. is 0.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interworld Digital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.67 and 52-week low of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.