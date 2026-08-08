Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Interworld Digital Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERWORLD DIGITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Interworld Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.21 Closed
-4.55₹ -0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Interworld Digital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.21₹0.23
₹0.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.35
₹0.21
Open Price
₹0.22
Prev. Close
₹0.22
Volume
5,29,200

Source: Dion Global

Interworld Digital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Interworld Digital		0-4.55-8.70-25.00-30.00-12.176.96
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Interworld Digital has declined 30.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Interworld Digital has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Interworld Digital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Interworld Digital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.220.22
100.210.22
200.210.22
500.260.26
1000.330.3
2000.380.33

Source: Dion Global

Interworld Digital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Interworld Digital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Interworld Digital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTInterworld Digital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 21, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTInterworld Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 21, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTInterworld Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 21, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTInterworld Digital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTInterworld Digital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Interworld Digital

Interworld Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1995PLC067808 and registration number is 067808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Interworld Digital Share Price

What is the share price of Interworld Digital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interworld Digital is ₹0.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Interworld Digital?

The Interworld Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interworld Digital?

The market cap of Interworld Digital is ₹10.05 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Interworld Digital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Interworld Digital are ₹0.23 and ₹0.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interworld Digital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interworld Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interworld Digital is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Interworld Digital is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Interworld Digital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Interworld Digital has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -12.17% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interworld Digital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interworld Digital are -38.89 and 0.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Interworld Digital News

More Interworld Digital News
Market Pulse