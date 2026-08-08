What is the share price of Interworld Digital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interworld Digital is ₹0.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Interworld Digital? The Interworld Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interworld Digital? The market cap of Interworld Digital is ₹10.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Interworld Digital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Interworld Digital are ₹0.23 and ₹0.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interworld Digital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interworld Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interworld Digital is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Interworld Digital is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the Interworld Digital performed historically in terms of returns? The Interworld Digital has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -12.17% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interworld Digital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interworld Digital are -38.89 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global