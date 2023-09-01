Follow Us

INTERWORLD DIGITAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.34 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Interworld Digital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.32₹0.34
₹0.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹0.67
₹0.34
Open Price
₹0.33
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
0

Interworld Digital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.35
  • R20.35
  • R30.37
  • Pivot
    0.33
  • S10.33
  • S20.31
  • S30.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.540.33
  • 100.570.33
  • 200.520.34
  • 500.380.36
  • 1000.270.34
  • 2000.210.29

Interworld Digital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
09.68-5.560-44.26126.67126.67
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Interworld Digital Ltd. Share Holdings

Interworld Digital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Interworld Digital Ltd.

Interworld Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1995PLC067808 and registration number is 067808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on Interworld Digital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Interworld Digital Ltd.?

The market cap of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹16.26 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd. is -91.89 and PB ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd. is 0.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Interworld Digital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interworld Digital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interworld Digital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.67 and 52-week low of Interworld Digital Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

