Here's the live share price of Interworld Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Interworld Digital
|0
|-4.55
|-8.70
|-25.00
|-30.00
|-12.17
|6.96
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Interworld Digital has declined 30.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Interworld Digital has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.22
|0.22
|10
|0.21
|0.22
|20
|0.21
|0.22
|50
|0.26
|0.26
|100
|0.33
|0.3
|200
|0.38
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Interworld Digital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Interworld Digital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Interworld Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Interworld Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Interworld Digital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Interworld Digital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Interworld Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1995PLC067808 and registration number is 067808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interworld Digital is ₹0.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Interworld Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Interworld Digital is ₹10.05 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Interworld Digital are ₹0.23 and ₹0.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interworld Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interworld Digital is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Interworld Digital is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Interworld Digital has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -12.17% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interworld Digital are -38.89 and 0.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global