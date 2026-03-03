Here's the live share price of International Gemmological Institute (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of International Gemmological Institute (India) has declined 7.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.96%.
International Gemmological Institute (India)’s current P/E of 26.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, International Gemmological Institute (India) has declined 11.07% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, International Gemmological Institute (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|331.42
|330.49
|10
|330.19
|329.91
|20
|326.91
|327.16
|50
|321.25
|324.97
|100
|328.47
|331.78
|200
|349.89
|354.3
In the latest quarter, International Gemmological Institute (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.44%, FII holding fell to 9.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,35,385
|0.43
|119.24
|32,56,833
|0.51
|101.25
|28,57,431
|2.12
|88.84
|15,93,296
|1.13
|49.54
|13,66,129
|1.38
|42.47
|10,36,045
|0.53
|32.21
|5,69,507
|1.19
|17.71
|5,44,933
|0.03
|16.94
|4,73,590
|0.1
|14.72
|4,51,338
|0.2
|14.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:45 PM IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46591MH1999PLC118476 and registration number is 118476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹326.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The International Gemmological Institute (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹14,088.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Gemmological Institute (India) are ₹328.00 and ₹312.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Gemmological Institute (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹442.50 and 52-week low of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹282.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The International Gemmological Institute (India) has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, -19.96% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Gemmological Institute (India) are 26.50 and 9.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.