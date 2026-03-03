Facebook Pixel Code
International Gemmological Institute (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Education
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE IPOBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of International Gemmological Institute (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹326.00 Closed
-1.20₹ -3.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

International Gemmological Institute (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.55₹328.00
₹326.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹282.00₹442.50
₹326.00
Open Price
₹312.55
Prev. Close
₹329.95
Volume
33,239

Over the last 5 years, the share price of International Gemmological Institute (India) has declined 7.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.96%.

International Gemmological Institute (India)’s current P/E of 26.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, International Gemmological Institute (India) has declined 11.07% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, International Gemmological Institute (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

International Gemmological Institute (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

International Gemmological Institute (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5331.42330.49
10330.19329.91
20326.91327.16
50321.25324.97
100328.47331.78
200349.89354.3

International Gemmological Institute (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Gemmological Institute (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.44%, FII holding fell to 9.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,35,3850.43119.24
32,56,8330.51101.25
28,57,4312.1288.84
15,93,2961.1349.54
13,66,1291.3842.47
10,36,0450.5332.21
5,69,5071.1917.71
5,44,9330.0316.94
4,73,5900.114.72
4,51,3380.214.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

International Gemmological Institute (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 5:31 AM ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 9:45 PM ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About International Gemmological Institute (India)

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46591MH1999PLC118476 and registration number is 118476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bimal Tanna
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tehmasp Printer
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prateek Roongta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Naphade
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Tanwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on International Gemmological Institute (India) Share Price

What is the share price of International Gemmological Institute (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹326.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Gemmological Institute (India)?

The International Gemmological Institute (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Gemmological Institute (India)?

The market cap of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹14,088.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Gemmological Institute (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Gemmological Institute (India) are ₹328.00 and ₹312.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Gemmological Institute (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Gemmological Institute (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹442.50 and 52-week low of International Gemmological Institute (India) is ₹282.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the International Gemmological Institute (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Gemmological Institute (India) has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, -19.96% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Gemmological Institute (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Gemmological Institute (India) are 26.50 and 9.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

International Gemmological Institute (India) News

