What is the share price of International Conveyors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Conveyors is ₹74.70 as on .

What kind of stock is International Conveyors? The International Conveyors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Conveyors? The market cap of International Conveyors is ₹476.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of International Conveyors? Today’s highest and lowest price of International Conveyors are ₹75.84 and ₹74.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Conveyors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Conveyors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Conveyors is ₹114.30 and 52-week low of International Conveyors is ₹59.84 as on .

How has the International Conveyors performed historically in terms of returns? The International Conveyors has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.14% over 3 months, -12.49% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Conveyors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Conveyors are 6.97 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global