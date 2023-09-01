Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.32
|12.46
|59.25
|55.00
|46.15
|15.22
|15.22
|-0.88
|4.46
|9.21
|32.79
|-4.57
|129.21
|107.96
|3.94
|-6.09
|3.64
|24.54
|2.69
|32.38
|163.24
|1.59
|-3.42
|7.16
|32.67
|29.76
|64.79
|159.71
|14.16
|2.75
|32.60
|29.38
|8.59
|41.32
|-36.80
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.52
|-6.83
|-12.35
|66.39
|-32.17
|4.22
|38.19
|64.03
|54.38
|67.25
|73.40
|10.26
|10.03
|11.53
|14.74
|20.72
|15.80
|87.04
|88.73
|5.40
|-8.15
|-33.56
|6.55
|28.51
|28.51
|-87.35
|-8.89
|-14.58
|-31.67
|-65.06
|-3.91
|4.24
|-83.75
International Conveyors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21300WB1973PLC028854 and registration number is 028854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹534.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of International Conveyors Ltd. is 14.39 and PB ratio of International Conveyors Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹84.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Conveyors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹89.90 and 52-week low of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹45.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.