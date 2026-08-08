Here's the live share price of International Conveyors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, International Conveyors has declined 12.49% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, International Conveyors has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.37
|75.1
|10
|74.91
|75.31
|20
|77.04
|76.33
|50
|79.05
|77.79
|100
|77.02
|78.7
|200
|82.06
|80.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, International Conveyors saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.52%, FII holding fell to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:33 AM IST IST
|Intl. Coveyors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Intl. Coveyors - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Intl. Coveyors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 21, 2026, 05:18 AM IST IST
|Intl. Coveyors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 21, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Intl. Coveyors - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
International Conveyors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21300WB1973PLC028854 and registration number is 028854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Conveyors is ₹74.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Conveyors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Conveyors is ₹476.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Conveyors are ₹75.84 and ₹74.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Conveyors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Conveyors is ₹114.30 and 52-week low of International Conveyors is ₹59.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Conveyors has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.14% over 3 months, -12.49% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Conveyors are 6.97 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global