INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹84.40 Closed
-0.82-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

International Conveyors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹87.80
₹84.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.85₹89.90
₹84.40
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹85.10
Volume
1,90,588

International Conveyors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.15
  • R289.1
  • R390.4
  • Pivot
    85.85
  • S183.9
  • S282.6
  • S380.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.7684.17
  • 1057.7382.05
  • 2057.3779.57
  • 5058.9874.89
  • 10058.7969.45
  • 20067.3365.33

International Conveyors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

International Conveyors Ltd. Share Holdings

International Conveyors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    International Conveyors Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    15-Aug, 2023 | 10:31 PM

About International Conveyors Ltd.

International Conveyors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21300WB1973PLC028854 and registration number is 028854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Dabriwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunit Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. K T Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Prasad Sudhakar Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. M P Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Udit Sethia
    Director
  • Ms. Talluri Jayanthi
    Director
  • Mr. J S Vanzara
    Director
  • Mr. Surbhit Dabriwala
    Director

FAQs on International Conveyors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of International Conveyors Ltd.?

The market cap of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹534.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Conveyors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of International Conveyors Ltd. is 14.39 and PB ratio of International Conveyors Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of International Conveyors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹84.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Conveyors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Conveyors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹89.90 and 52-week low of International Conveyors Ltd. is ₹45.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

