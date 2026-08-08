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International Conveyors Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of International Conveyors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.70 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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International Conveyors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.70₹75.84
₹74.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.84₹114.30
₹74.70
Open Price
₹75.45
Prev. Close
₹75.39
Volume
2,429

Source: Dion Global

International Conveyors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, International Conveyors has declined 12.49% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, International Conveyors has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

International Conveyors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

International Conveyors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.3775.1
1074.9175.31
2077.0476.33
5079.0577.79
10077.0278.7
20082.0680.63

Source: Dion Global

International Conveyors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Conveyors saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.52%, FII holding fell to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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International Conveyors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 04:33 AM IST ISTIntl. Coveyors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTIntl. Coveyors - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
Jul 10, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTIntl. Coveyors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 21, 2026, 05:18 AM IST ISTIntl. Coveyors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 21, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTIntl. Coveyors - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About International Conveyors

International Conveyors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21300WB1973PLC028854 and registration number is 028854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Kajaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunit Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Atal
    Director
  • Mr. Udit Sethia
    Director
  • Ms. Talluri Jayanthi
    Director
  • Mrs. Jayanthi Talluri
    Director
  • Mr. Surbhit Dabriwala
    Director

FAQs on International Conveyors Share Price

What is the share price of International Conveyors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Conveyors is ₹74.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Conveyors?

The International Conveyors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Conveyors?

The market cap of International Conveyors is ₹476.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Conveyors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Conveyors are ₹75.84 and ₹74.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Conveyors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Conveyors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Conveyors is ₹114.30 and 52-week low of International Conveyors is ₹59.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the International Conveyors performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Conveyors has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.14% over 3 months, -12.49% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Conveyors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Conveyors are 6.97 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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