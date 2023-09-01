What is the Market Cap of International Combustion (India) Ltd.? The market cap of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹242.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 17.63 and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 2.39 as on .

What is the share price of International Combustion (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,15.65 as on .