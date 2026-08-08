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International Combustion (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of International Combustion (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹510.25 Closed
0.47₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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International Combustion (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹500.00₹515.00
₹510.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹346.00₹891.00
₹510.25
Open Price
₹515.00
Prev. Close
₹507.85
Volume
1,264

Source: Dion Global

International Combustion (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Combustion (India)		-4.60-3.22-7.284.22-29.72-20.6818.22
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, International Combustion (India) has declined 29.72% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, International Combustion (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

International Combustion (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

International Combustion (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5567.85532.91
10577.3550.79
20583.77557.64
50530.76541.62
100501.29533.86
200552.62578.3

Source: Dion Global

International Combustion (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Combustion (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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International Combustion (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTIntl. Combustion - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTIntl. Combustion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTIntl. Combustion - Letter To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered Providing Website Link Of The Annual Repor
Jul 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTIntl. Combustion - Notice Of 90Th AGM To Be Held On Wednesday, 19Th August 2026 At 2:00 Pm (IST)
Jul 24, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTIntl. Combustion - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About International Combustion (India)

International Combustion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912WB1936PLC008588 and registration number is 008588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bagaria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Indrajit Sen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rana Pratap Singh
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Menon
    Director

FAQs on International Combustion (India) Share Price

What is the share price of International Combustion (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) is ₹510.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Combustion (India)?

The International Combustion (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Combustion (India)?

The market cap of International Combustion (India) is ₹121.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Combustion (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Combustion (India) are ₹515.00 and ₹500.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Combustion (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Combustion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Combustion (India) is ₹891.00 and 52-week low of International Combustion (India) is ₹346.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the International Combustion (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Combustion (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.22% for the past month, -7.28% over 3 months, -29.72% over 1 year, -20.68% across 3 years, and 18.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Combustion (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) are -17.21 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

International Combustion (India) News

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