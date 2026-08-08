Here's the live share price of International Combustion (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Combustion (India)
|-4.60
|-3.22
|-7.28
|4.22
|-29.72
|-20.68
|18.22
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, International Combustion (India) has declined 29.72% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, International Combustion (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|567.85
|532.91
|10
|577.3
|550.79
|20
|583.77
|557.64
|50
|530.76
|541.62
|100
|501.29
|533.86
|200
|552.62
|578.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, International Combustion (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Intl. Combustion - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Intl. Combustion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Intl. Combustion - Letter To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered Providing Website Link Of The Annual Repor
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Intl. Combustion - Notice Of 90Th AGM To Be Held On Wednesday, 19Th August 2026 At 2:00 Pm (IST)
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Intl. Combustion - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
International Combustion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912WB1936PLC008588 and registration number is 008588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) is ₹510.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Combustion (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Combustion (India) is ₹121.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Combustion (India) are ₹515.00 and ₹500.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Combustion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Combustion (India) is ₹891.00 and 52-week low of International Combustion (India) is ₹346.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Combustion (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.22% for the past month, -7.28% over 3 months, -29.72% over 1 year, -20.68% across 3 years, and 18.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) are -17.21 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global