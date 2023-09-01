Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,015.65 Closed
219.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,013.50₹1,015.65
₹1,015.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.25₹1,022.40
₹1,015.65
Open Price
₹1,013.50
Prev. Close
₹995.75
Volume
3,357

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,016.37
  • R21,017.08
  • R31,018.52
  • Pivot
    1,014.93
  • S11,014.22
  • S21,012.78
  • S31,012.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5323.01966.67
  • 10324.38953.72
  • 20329.66929.89
  • 50338.01823.63
  • 100300.63697.72
  • 200308.67567.9

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.407.5297.73175.65169.73663.65217.44
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

International Combustion (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About International Combustion (India) Ltd.

International Combustion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912WB1936PLC008588 and registration number is 008588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bagaria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Indrajit Sen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Saha
    Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lal Gaggar
    Director
  • Mr. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director

FAQs on International Combustion (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of International Combustion (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹242.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 17.63 and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of International Combustion (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,15.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Combustion (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Combustion (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,22.40 and 52-week low of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹310.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data