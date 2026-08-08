What is the share price of International Combustion (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) is ₹510.25 as on .

What kind of stock is International Combustion (India)? The International Combustion (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Combustion (India)? The market cap of International Combustion (India) is ₹121.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of International Combustion (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of International Combustion (India) are ₹515.00 and ₹500.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Combustion (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Combustion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Combustion (India) is ₹891.00 and 52-week low of International Combustion (India) is ₹346.00 as on .

How has the International Combustion (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The International Combustion (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.22% for the past month, -7.28% over 3 months, -29.72% over 1 year, -20.68% across 3 years, and 18.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Combustion (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) are -17.21 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global