Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
International Combustion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912WB1936PLC008588 and registration number is 008588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹242.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 17.63 and PB ratio of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,15.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Combustion (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,22.40 and 52-week low of International Combustion (India) Ltd. is ₹310.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.