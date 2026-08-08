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Inter Globe Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTER GLOBE FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Inter Globe Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.40 Closed
8.08₹ 5.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inter Globe Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.40₹73.68
₹72.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.60₹112.87
₹72.40
Open Price
₹73.68
Prev. Close
₹66.99
Volume
255

Source: Dion Global

Inter Globe Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inter Globe Finance		22.01-5.244.9414.92-24.5848.6535.67
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inter Globe Finance has declined 24.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Inter Globe Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Inter Globe Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inter Globe Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.3963.4
1061.2962.9
2065.6964.14
5066.7765.63
10063.7266.96
20073.0870.82

Source: Dion Global

Inter Globe Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inter Globe Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inter Globe Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTInter Globe Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTInter Globe Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTInter Globe Fin. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
May 27, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTInter Globe Fin. - Audited Standalone Finnacila Results For Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTInter Globe Fin. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Inter Globe Finance

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055265 and registration number is 055265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anirban Dutta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Seema Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Mohit Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inter Globe Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Inter Globe Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter Globe Finance is ₹72.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inter Globe Finance?

The Inter Globe Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inter Globe Finance?

The market cap of Inter Globe Finance is ₹49.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inter Globe Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter Globe Finance are ₹73.68 and ₹72.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter Globe Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter Globe Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter Globe Finance is ₹112.87 and 52-week low of Inter Globe Finance is ₹45.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inter Globe Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inter Globe Finance has shown returns of 8.08% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -24.58% over 1 year, 48.65% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance are 19.12 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inter Globe Finance News

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