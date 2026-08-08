What is the share price of Inter Globe Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter Globe Finance is ₹72.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Inter Globe Finance? The Inter Globe Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inter Globe Finance? The market cap of Inter Globe Finance is ₹49.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inter Globe Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter Globe Finance are ₹73.68 and ₹72.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter Globe Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter Globe Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter Globe Finance is ₹112.87 and 52-week low of Inter Globe Finance is ₹45.60 as on .

How has the Inter Globe Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Inter Globe Finance has shown returns of 8.08% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -24.58% over 1 year, 48.65% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance are 19.12 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global