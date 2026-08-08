Here's the live share price of Inter Globe Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inter Globe Finance
|22.01
|-5.24
|4.94
|14.92
|-24.58
|48.65
|35.67
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inter Globe Finance has declined 24.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Inter Globe Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.39
|63.4
|10
|61.29
|62.9
|20
|65.69
|64.14
|50
|66.77
|65.63
|100
|63.72
|66.96
|200
|73.08
|70.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inter Globe Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Inter Globe Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Inter Globe Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Inter Globe Fin. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|May 27, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Inter Globe Fin. - Audited Standalone Finnacila Results For Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Inter Globe Fin. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055265 and registration number is 055265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter Globe Finance is ₹72.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inter Globe Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inter Globe Finance is ₹49.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter Globe Finance are ₹73.68 and ₹72.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter Globe Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter Globe Finance is ₹112.87 and 52-week low of Inter Globe Finance is ₹45.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inter Globe Finance has shown returns of 8.08% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -24.58% over 1 year, 48.65% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance are 19.12 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global