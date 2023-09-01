Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.50 Closed
-1.79-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.21₹29.35
₹27.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.06₹31.61
₹27.50
Open Price
₹29.35
Prev. Close
₹28.00
Volume
1,620

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.83
  • R230.16
  • R330.97
  • Pivot
    28.02
  • S126.69
  • S225.88
  • S324.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.8428.32
  • 1022.7928.29
  • 2023.927.4
  • 5021.8425.69
  • 10020.724.66
  • 20020.523.53

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.9511.615.7712.2422.22428.8599.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inter Globe Finance Ltd.

Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055265 and registration number is 055265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anirban Dutta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arani Guha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobhit Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inter Globe Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹18.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is 5.78 and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter Globe Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹31.61 and 52-week low of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹18.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data