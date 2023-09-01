What is the Market Cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹18.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is 5.78 and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is 0.21 as on .

What is the share price of Inter Globe Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter Globe Finance Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on .