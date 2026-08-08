What is the share price of Intense Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intense Technologies is ₹84.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Intense Technologies? The Intense Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intense Technologies? The market cap of Intense Technologies is ₹198.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Intense Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Intense Technologies are ₹85.64 and ₹81.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intense Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intense Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intense Technologies is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of Intense Technologies is ₹68.05 as on .

How has the Intense Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Intense Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intense Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intense Technologies are -12.68 and 1.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global