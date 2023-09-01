Follow Us

Intense Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.35 Closed
0.510.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Intense Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.00₹80.50
₹79.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.10₹95.00
₹79.35
Open Price
₹79.45
Prev. Close
₹78.95
Volume
1,27,178

Intense Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.73
  • R281.87
  • R383.23
  • Pivot
    79.37
  • S178.23
  • S276.87
  • S375.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.678.67
  • 1071.8878.98
  • 2071.1279.41
  • 5070.3677.54
  • 10070.2974.21
  • 20075.9271.92

Intense Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.57-1.9722.9925.0224.33114.4432.86
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Intense Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Intense Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingDividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Intense Technologies Ltd.

Intense Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1990PLC011510 and registration number is 011510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Shastri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Dwarkanath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. C Anisha Shastri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tikam Sujan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. V Sarada Devi
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. P Pavan Pulavarty
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. K S Shanker Rao
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. V S Mallick
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Intense Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Intense Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹186.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd. is 17.36 and PB ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Intense Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹79.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intense Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intense Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹53.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

