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Intense Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Intense Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.00 Closed
0.44₹ 0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Intense Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.82₹85.64
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.05₹149.90
₹84.00
Open Price
₹84.50
Prev. Close
₹83.63
Volume
6,050

Source: Dion Global

Intense Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Intense Technologies		0.57-12.50-19.35-25.9901.46-1.88
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Intense Technologies has gained 0.00% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Intense Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Intense Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Intense Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.4684.52
1088.186.25
2091.4389.31
5095.9793.9
10096.3397.5
200107.31101.5

Source: Dion Global

Intense Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Intense Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Intense Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTIntense Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTIntense Technologies - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTIntense Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTIntense Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTIntense Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Intense Technologies

Intense Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1990PLC011510 and registration number is 011510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C K Shastri
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Jayant Dwarkanath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. C Anisha Shastri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tikam Sujan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopala Krishna Dhanyamraju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Raju Kalidindi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nishtha Yogesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagannath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Intense Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Intense Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intense Technologies is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Intense Technologies?

The Intense Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intense Technologies?

The market cap of Intense Technologies is ₹198.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Intense Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Intense Technologies are ₹85.64 and ₹81.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intense Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intense Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intense Technologies is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of Intense Technologies is ₹68.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Intense Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Intense Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intense Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intense Technologies are -12.68 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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