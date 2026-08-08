Here's the live share price of Intense Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Intense Technologies
|0.57
|-12.50
|-19.35
|-25.99
|0
|1.46
|-1.88
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Intense Technologies has gained 0.00% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Intense Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.46
|84.52
|10
|88.1
|86.25
|20
|91.43
|89.31
|50
|95.97
|93.9
|100
|96.33
|97.5
|200
|107.31
|101.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Intense Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Intense Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Intense Technologies - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Intense Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Intense Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Intense Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Intense Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1990PLC011510 and registration number is 011510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intense Technologies is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intense Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Intense Technologies is ₹198.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Intense Technologies are ₹85.64 and ₹81.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intense Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intense Technologies is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of Intense Technologies is ₹68.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intense Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intense Technologies are -12.68 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global