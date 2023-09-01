Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.57
|-1.97
|22.99
|25.02
|24.33
|114.44
|32.86
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|05 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Intense Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1990PLC011510 and registration number is 011510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹186.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd. is 17.36 and PB ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹79.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intense Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Intense Technologies Ltd. is ₹53.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.