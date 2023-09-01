Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTELLIVATE CAPITAL VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.96 Closed
1.991.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.96₹62.96
₹62.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹61.73
₹62.96
Open Price
₹62.96
Prev. Close
₹61.73
Volume
26,100

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.96
  • R262.96
  • R362.96
  • Pivot
    62.96
  • S162.96
  • S262.96
  • S362.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.8759.41
  • 1010.6256.73
  • 209.9351.77
  • 508.3739.99
  • 1006.6429.14
  • 2005.1220.76

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3854.28324.54391.11496.211,592.47635.51
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1982PLC028715 and registration number is 028715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Aarti Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Anamika Dham
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sehar Shamin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Dham
    Chairman & Director

FAQs on Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is ₹270.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is 99.23 and PB ratio of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is 13.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is ₹62.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is ₹61.73 and 52-week low of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data