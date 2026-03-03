Facebook Pixel Code
Integrity Infrabuild Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRITY INFRABUILD DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.05 Closed
-3.35₹ -3.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.05₹114.05
₹114.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.70₹145.10
₹114.05
Open Price
₹114.05
Prev. Close
₹118.00
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers has gained 1.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.19%.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers’s current P/E of 13.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integrity Infrabuild Developers		-5.86-12.27-10.5511.1610.193.291.96
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Integrity Infrabuild Developers has gained 10.19% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrity Infrabuild Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.63122.6
10129.24125.77
20132.23127.68
50121.07122.78
100111115.08
20069.740

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integrity Infrabuild Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Integrity Infrabuild Developers fact sheet for more information

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42101GJ2024PLC152080 and registration number is 152080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Keyurkumar Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Disha Keyurkumar Sheth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivam Dhananjay Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Integrity Infrabuild Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹114.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

The Integrity Infrabuild Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

The market cap of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹49.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers are ₹114.05 and ₹114.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrity Infrabuild Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹145.10 and 52-week low of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹81.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Integrity Infrabuild Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integrity Infrabuild Developers has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -12.27% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 3.29% across 3 years, and 1.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrity Infrabuild Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrity Infrabuild Developers are 13.17 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers News

