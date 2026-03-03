Here's the live share price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers has gained 1.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.19%.
Integrity Infrabuild Developers’s current P/E of 13.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integrity Infrabuild Developers
|-5.86
|-12.27
|-10.55
|11.16
|10.19
|3.29
|1.96
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Integrity Infrabuild Developers has gained 10.19% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrity Infrabuild Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.63
|122.6
|10
|129.24
|125.77
|20
|132.23
|127.68
|50
|121.07
|122.78
|100
|111
|115.08
|200
|69.74
|0
In the latest quarter, Integrity Infrabuild Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Integrity Infrabuild Developers fact sheet for more information
Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42101GJ2024PLC152080 and registration number is 152080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹114.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Integrity Infrabuild Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹49.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrity Infrabuild Developers are ₹114.05 and ₹114.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrity Infrabuild Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹145.10 and 52-week low of Integrity Infrabuild Developers is ₹81.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Integrity Infrabuild Developers has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -12.27% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 3.29% across 3 years, and 1.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrity Infrabuild Developers are 13.17 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.