Here's the live share price of Integrated Personnel Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integrated Personnel Services
|-9.72
|-9.80
|1.63
|-11.76
|-38.27
|30.69
|25.92
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Integrated Personnel Services has declined 38.27% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Personnel Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|230.36
|230.99
|10
|245.07
|235.42
|20
|229.54
|234.2
|50
|229.78
|238.87
|100
|260.41
|254.42
|200
|286.89
|258.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Integrated Personnel Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Integrated Personnel Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74190MH2004PLC144160 and registration number is 144160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Personnel Services is ₹221.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Personnel Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹190.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Personnel Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Personnel Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹385.00 and 52-week low of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹172.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Personnel Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.8% for the past month, 1.63% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, 30.69% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services are 17.81 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global