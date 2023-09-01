Follow Us

INTEGRATED PERSONNEL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹136.90 Closed
18.9921.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.45₹138.05
₹136.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹136.00
₹136.90
Open Price
₹129.45
Prev. Close
₹115.05
Volume
1,00,000

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.88
  • R2143.77
  • R3149.48
  • Pivot
    135.17
  • S1132.28
  • S2126.57
  • S3123.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.96123.36
  • 106.98120.34
  • 203.49112.82
  • 501.499.68
  • 1000.791.78
  • 2000.350

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.9938.2872.2058.4596.1396.1396.13
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

About Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74190MH2004PLC144160 and registration number is 144160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghuvir Prasad Goyal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tarang Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hariom Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹98.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is 3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹136.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

