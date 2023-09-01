Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74190MH2004PLC144160 and registration number is 144160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹98.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is 3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹136.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.