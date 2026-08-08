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Integrated Personnel Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRATED PERSONNEL SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Integrated Personnel Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Integrated Personnel Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹221.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.05₹385.00
₹221.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹221.00

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Personnel Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integrated Personnel Services		-9.72-9.801.63-11.76-38.2730.6925.92
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Integrated Personnel Services has declined 38.27% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Personnel Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Integrated Personnel Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Personnel Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5230.36230.99
10245.07235.42
20229.54234.2
50229.78238.87
100260.41254.42
200286.89258.58

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Personnel Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integrated Personnel Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Integrated Personnel Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Integrated Personnel Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Integrated Personnel Services

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74190MH2004PLC144160 and registration number is 144160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarang Raghuvir Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghuvir Prasad Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integrated Personnel Services Share Price

What is the share price of Integrated Personnel Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Personnel Services is ₹221.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integrated Personnel Services?

The Integrated Personnel Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Personnel Services?

The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹190.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Personnel Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Personnel Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Personnel Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Personnel Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹385.00 and 52-week low of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹172.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Integrated Personnel Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integrated Personnel Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.8% for the past month, 1.63% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, 30.69% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services are 17.81 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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