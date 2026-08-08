What is the share price of Integrated Personnel Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Personnel Services is ₹221.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Integrated Personnel Services? The Integrated Personnel Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Personnel Services? The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹190.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Personnel Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Personnel Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Personnel Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Personnel Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹385.00 and 52-week low of Integrated Personnel Services is ₹172.05 as on .

How has the Integrated Personnel Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Integrated Personnel Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.8% for the past month, 1.63% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, 30.69% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services are 17.81 and 2.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global